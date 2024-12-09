SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Comes to Brighton This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Royal Brighton will welcome Slava's SnowShow this week. Just in time for Christmas, this show invites audiences to immerse themselves in a whimsical and dream-like spectacle. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; clowns and the audience tangled up in a gigantic spider's web; heart-breaking goodbyes with a coat rack on a railway platform; audience members hypnotised by giant balloons; and an out-of-this-world snowstorm that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Slava's SnowShow is the recipient of more than 20 international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination. In addition to unanimous public acclaim, the production is a darling.

Since its debut, the work has travelled all over the world, playing to an estimated 14 million people worldwide, with more than 12,000 performances in over 225 cities and 40 counties.

Slava Polunin, the show's creator, said: ‘SnowShow has been travelling the world every day for over 30 years, but it has been seven long years since we last brought it to the UK. We will be coming back to the delightful Theatre Royal Brighton, and I can't wait to see how a new audience reacts and look forward to welcoming back familiar faces who saw SnowShow many years ago.'

Slava's SnowShow plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Wed 11 – Sun 15 Dec for one week only, immediately prior to a West End run. For Brightonians in search of a festive experience like no other, look no further - Slava's SnowShow offers this and much, much more!

