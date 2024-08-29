SIX, CRUEL INTENTIONS, and More Set For Birmingham Hippodrome 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birmingham Hippodrome has today announced a line-up of new productions coming to the theatre this Autumn and beyond, including a line up of West End and Broadway smash-hit musicals, dance productions and brand-new works.

In March 2025, international smash hit SIX (Tue 11 Mar– Sat 15 Mar 2025) will make a royal return following multiple previous sellout successes. Later that month multi-award-winning West End actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher stars in Calamity Jane (Tue 18 Mar – Sat 22 Mar 2025). Based on the classic Doris Day movie this plumb fancy new production features classic songs such as The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away) and Just Blew in from the Windy City.

Multi-award-winning, internationally renowned lyricist, Sir Tim Rice will bring his extraordinary live musical theatre event Sir Tim Rice - My Life in Musicals(Sun 13 Apr 2025) to Birmingham Hippodrome for just one evening in April. The show will see him reflect on his illustrious career at the heart of musical theatre, sharing anecdotes behind the songs, along with stories of his life and live performances from some of the UK’s leading West End Singers and musicians.

Based on the iconic film, Cruel Intentions (Tue 3 Jun – Sat 7 Jun 2025), will make its way to Birmingham Hippodrome in June 2025 and is packed with 90s pop classics including the songs of Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, and *NSYNC. Multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins (Wed 16 Jul – Sat 23 Aug 2025) will fly back into Birmingham in summer 2025, more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. In August multi-award winning Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story (Wed 27 Aug – Sat 30 Aug 2025) will return to the Hippodrome for the first time in 14 years, featuring two hours of Buddy Holly hits including classics That’ll Be The Day and Peggy Sue.

Dance fans can look forward to a host of new performances for 2025. In March, South Korean choreographer Eun-Me Ahn’s Dragons (Tue 25 Mar & Wed 26 Mar 2025) brings together modern and traditional dance styles from across Asia, in a joyful riot of dance, music and non-stop movement. BRB2 (Tue 6 May), Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Second Company, will make its Birmingham Hippodrome debut in May with a brand-new gala production from Carlos Acosta featuring some of the world’s very best young dancers. Later that month, Cuban Eclectico (Tue 13 May & Wed 14 May 2025) from Carlos Acosta’s Acosta Danza* will showcase works from choreographers from around the world who have created pieces inspired by Cuban culture, with their own ‘twist’. Rising Star of Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, Nikita Kuzmin brings his brand-new show, Midnight Dancer (Sat 17 May 2025 ) to the Hippodrome on his first ever solo UK and Ireland Tour. In June Rambert’s thrilling stage adaptation Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby (Wed 11 Jun – Sat 14 Jun 2025) will makes a return to the Hippodrome stage featuring an iconic soundtrack from a live on-stage band.

Newly announced works in the Patrick Studio include Santi and Naz (Fri 25 Oct & Sat 26 Oct 2024) exploring female friendship, coming of age, and coming out set against the backdrop of pre-partition India. Desperate Times (Sat 2 Nov 2024) tells the story of Lucky, a bored and lonely supply teacher, who has developed a compulsion for petty thieving., Brand-new work in progress pop-rock comedy musical REWRITES: CHOSEN (Fri 22 Nov & Sat 23 Nov 2024), follows Sue, an IT support technician in her 60’s who goes on a mission to save humanity.

A Beginning #16161D (Thu 28 Nov 2024), will take audiences on an immersive journey from darkness to light through live vocal music, choreography and light. Tom Cassini’s Iterations (Fri 29 Nov & Sat 30 Nov 2024) looks at his fifteen-year obsession with the skill and precision of sleight of hand, with a contemporary exposé of the magician practicing. In February, 10 Nights (Thu 6 Feb – Sat 8 Feb 2025) will tell the story of Yasser, who decides to take part in itikaf, sleeping and fasting in the mosque for the last ten nights of Ramadan

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and CEO at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We’re so pleased to be announcing a fantastic line up of shows coming to our stages from this Autumn and beyond. With award-winning musicals, dynamic dance performances as well as showcasing brand new works there’s really something for everyone at the Hippodrome.”

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome’s accessible performances web page.

Tickets for all new season shows will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 29 August at 11am and on general sale on Monday 2 September at 11am.

Tickets for Mary Poppins will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday 17 September at 11am, to Groups on Wednesday 18 September at 11am and on general sale on Friday 20 September at 11am.

Tickets for all shows can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000**

*Please note Carlos Acosta will not be performing

**0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

