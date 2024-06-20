SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Comes to The Everyman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham has announced that the critically acclaimed Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be coming to its stage from Thursday 11th to Saturday 13th July. This announcement follows the unexpected cancellation of the UK tour of Bonnie and Clyde, which was set to take over the Everyman stage in July.

Direct from the West End, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical promises to bring the finest spontaneous musical comedy to Cheltenham audiences. The must-see phenomenon has captivated audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe for fifteen years, and as well as enjoying a successful run on BBC Radio 4, has also earned an Olivier Award for its innovative and hilarious performances.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is a unique theatrical experience in which a brand-new musical comedy is created from scratch at each performance. Audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into an all-singing, all-dancing production filled with drama, dazzling dance routines, and catchy melodies. This means that no two shows are ever the same, ensuring a fresh and exciting experience for audiences every night. Whether it's 'Hamilton in a hospital' or 'Sondheim in the Sahara', the talented Showstoppers are ready to impress with their quick wit and musical talent.

The Showstoppers step in to fill the gap left by Bonnie and Clyde, creating a fantastic opportunity for Cheltenham theatre-goers to experience a show that has delighted audiences around the globe.

Who knows? You might even witness a brand-new version of Bonnie and Clyde, created right before your eyes!

Tickets for Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical are £25 and can be purchased from the Everyman Theatre website, or from the Box Office at 01242 572573.

