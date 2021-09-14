SHOWSTOPPER! Announces Residency at The Lyric Theatre

The Showstoppers are returning to the West End's Lyric Theatre on Monday 15 November for five months of monthly shows. Prior to this move they have two previously announced West End shows at the Garrick Theatre on Monday 27 September and Monday 11 October.

With 12 years as an Edinburgh Festival must-see phenomenon, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers have blazed a trail in world class improvised comedy since 2008 and delighted audiences across the globe.

Now, with well over 1000 performances under their belts, they're back in the West End for a limited run of singular, one-night-only musical extravaganzas.

The Showstoppers transform audience suggestions - for setting, musical styles, show title and more - into an entirely different show every single night! Guaranteed to impress, they create shows packed with high drama, superb lyrics, dazzling dance routines and catchy melodies - entirely made up on the spot as the Showstopper team - cast and band - weave a brand-new musical in front of the very eyes of the audience, complete with hilarious characters, fabulous dance routines, beautiful songs, epic story lines, all sprinkled with the pizzazz of a Broadway show.

Every Showstopper! performance is a brand-new musical West End hit waiting to happen - so whether you fancy 'Hamilton' on Hampstead Heath or some Sondheim set in a castle, 'Beetlejuice' in Boots or Stephen Sondheim set on a submarine, you say it and - as always - The Showstoppers will make it happen!

Rotating Cast: Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Matt Cavendish, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison,Joshua Jackson, Ali James, Sean McCann, Adam Meggido, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Lauren Shearing, Lucy Trodd, Heather Urquhart.

Rotating musicians: Craig Apps, Christopher Ash, Alex Atty, Jordan Clarke, Pete Furness, Nathan Gregory, Calie Hough, Chloe Potter, Duncan Walsh Atkins, Andrew Woolf.

Box office: 0330 333 4812 or www.nimaxtheatres.com