Russell Kane Extends His THE FAST AND THE CURIOUS Tour Into 2020

Russell Kane is extending his tour The Fast And The Curious once again to meet extraordinary public demand with a further 20 dates announced for spring 2020.

Strap in as Russell races back to the live comedy stage with his show The Fast And The Curious. Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell's RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life - once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us see more stuff and get more done.

Russell has been on tour with The Fast And The Curious since February 2019, performing to sold out audiences up and down the country after an initial tour extension in to autumn 2019. The current leg of the tour continues until early December.

Tickets for these new spring 2020 dates go on general sale at 10am on Monday 28th October. Final tickets for his autumn dates are on sale now from www.russellkane.co.uk. Please see full upcoming tour dates and listings information below.

As a multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, social media star, author and scriptwriter, Russell's most recent appearances include his hit BBC Podcast Evil Genius (which recently returned for a third series), JOE podcast Boys Don't Cry, the TV show BBC3's Stupid Man, Smart Phone, Dave's Comedians Giving Lectures, ITV2's Love Island: Aftersun, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show, BBC2's Live At The Apollo and BBC1's Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

Other notable television appearances include: The Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief 2019 (BBC1), Comic Relief /Sport Relief (BBC1), Children In Need (BBC1), Rage Room (All4), Unzipped (BBC3), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Now! (ITV2).

Russell Kane's Right To Buy was recently broadcast on BBC Radio 4 as part of their Seriously series to wonderful reviews and is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

Russell is well known for his viral Facebook Kaneing videos. For the past three years, Russell's regular topical rant videos have grown from strength-to-strength, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and constant media attention. In each episode Russell tackles a diverse range of topics and gets to grips with the talking points of the week. The success of these subsequently led to a three part Kaneing Live special broadcast exclusively on Facebook Live in 2017.

Russell's unique high energy stand-up has won him numerous awards and plaudits including winner of the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Show in 2010. That same year Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival's Barry Award in the same year.

Russell's previous tour, the mammoth Right Man, Wrong Age, was met with phenomenal demand causing it to be extended three times between 2016-2017, performing to sold out venues across the country and acquiring much critical acclaim.

It's an exciting time for Russell as his brand new book Son Of A Silverback is published on Thursday 31st October 2019, through Bantam Press.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You