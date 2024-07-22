RuPaul's Drag Race UK Star Choriza May Will Embark on Debut Tour in 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Newcastle's Choriza May, of RuPaul's Drag UK Season 3 and UK VS The World Season 2, will be bringing 'The Choriza May Show' to a venue near you this Autumn.

They have performed to sell-out audiences across the UK and regularly record their own music, with hit songs such as Party in Hell and Feeling Fruity. Choriza May is also a member of the Drag Race supergroup Pick 'n' Mix with fellow contestants Ella Vaday, River Medway and Vanity Milan. Their hit song Big Drag Energy charted on the UK singles chart after its first broadcast on BBC Three in 2021.

Choriza May said: "I'm so excited to announce that I am going out on my first solo UK tour! A big thank you to Our Rita's Live and my management at Phwoar for putting this tour together and for helping to bring my vision to life. I'll be visiting some beautiful theatres and venues around the country and I can't wait to share the experience with you!''

The event will have limited meet and greet tickets available to purchase, where audience members can receive a signed photograph, as well as the chance to meet Choriza May.

The tour opens at Manchester Fairfield Social Club on Saturday 31st August before visiting Belfast, York, Leeds, Chester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Blyth, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Warrington, Liverpool, Stockton, Hull, Bradford, Norwich, Southampton, London and Isle of Man.

