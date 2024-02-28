Riverside Studios Announces Award Winners For Its Festival Of New Writing: BITESIZE FESTIVAL IIII

Riverside Studios has announced the award winners and runners-up from Bitesize Festival IIII.

The festival, which returned for its fourth incarnation from 29 January – 25 February 2024, offers emerging artists the chance to create, rehearse and produce their show in the iconic West London venue. In-house technical equipment, front-of-house and back-office services, and full-service marketing support is provided by Riverside Studios - giving creatives invaluable experience of producing a show to a professional standard.

The awards line-up was selected by a jury of creatives and specialists drawn from across the London theatre industry, with categories ranging from ‘Best Show' and ‘Best Stand-up Show' (recognising excellent all-round productions) to awards for individual creative elements such as 'best direction' and 'best writing'.

Creative Director Rachel Tackley said of today's awards announcement “Bitesize Festival is becoming the go-to platform for pioneering new theatre in London. This year, for the first time, we will welcome back our festival award winners for a special weekend of encore performances in early March. We're making it easier than ever for people to see exceptional and original work from around the world right on their doorstep.”

The Award-Winners Weekend lineup includes Best Show winner and one-woman production ‘Nearly Lear' from internationally acclaimed performer Susanna Hamnett, telling the story of the much-known Shakespeare play from a new perspective—and Best Stand-up Show winner ‘All The Men Are Going To Hate Me', which uses stand-up, erotic poetry, and interpretive dance to explore what happens when women write about sex.

A breakdown of award winners and, where applicable, details of their repeat performances at the Bitesize Festival award winner's weekend, can be found below:

Winner, Best Show

Nearly Lear

9 March, 7pm

Winner, Best Performance

Dickless

8 March, 8.30pm

Runner-Up, Best Performance

A Part Of You

8 March, 7pm

Runner-Up, Best Writing

A Chat With Adonai

10 March, 5pm

Winner, Best Direction

Scenes With Boys

10 March, 3pm

Winner, Best Stand-Up Show

All The Men Are Going To Hate Me

9 March, 7pm

Runner-Up, Best Show

Spider

Winner, Best Writing

Broken

Special Jury Prize

The Moon Looks Delicious From Here

Tickets

Tickets are priced at just £6.50 per performance, with an encore weekend pass-offering two tickets to every production- available for just £40.

A Growing Festival in the Capital

Taking place across one month and ending on 24 February, Bitesize Festival enjoyed its largest ever iteration with 78 total performances across two venues within Riverside Studios. Performances saw a 61% increase in ticket sales on average compared with the previous festival in July 2023.

Previous Bitesize Festival production teams have gone on to stage further work in the Studios, as part of a regular programme of theatre and performance platforms in the venue's River Room which include stand-up comedy, cabaret, live music and spoken word.

Last week, Riverside Studios announced its Spring 2024 programme featuring four theatre productions, two new monthly River Room events, and a new exhibition, alongside its regular community and cinema programming.