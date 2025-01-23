News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Revudeville to Present Valentine's Event at Underbelly Boulevard in Soho

The event will take place on February 14.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
After captivating audiences at Brighton Spiegeltent and Cardiff Christmas Festival, Revudeville is coming to London with a one-night-only Valentine's extravaganza at the intimate Underbelly Boulevard in Soho. Prepare for a night of breathtaking glamour, jaw-dropping performances, and seductive artistry as Revudeville brings Soho Fantasy to life.

A dazzling celebration of Soho's vibrant entertainment history, Soho Fantasy features a spellbinding mix of show-stopping showgirls, seductive burlesque, and mind-bending circus feats. This Valentine's variety show is a love letter to the legendary show parlours of Soho's golden years, reimagined for modern audiences.

Headlining the evening is internationally acclaimed burlesque sensation Jolie Papillon (La Clique), who will toast the night in her signature style with a mesmerizing champagne glass performance. Joining her are the stunning Revudeville Showgirls, whose high-kicking routines pay homage to Soho's illustrious showgirl legacy.

The lineup also boasts Christian Nimri (Blanc de Blanc), whose thrilling rollerskating boylesque acts have left audiences in stitches across Australia, and the awe-inspiring aerialist Joe Keeley (Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett), returning to Boulevard with brand-new performances. Hosting the evening is Revudeville's resident compere, the fiery and hilarious Heiress Blackstone, whose sharp wit and electric energy will keep the party buzzing all night long.

"Soho Fantasy at Underbelly Boulevard is the Valentine's event Londoners won't want to miss," says Revudeville's Creative Director Jari Laakso. "It is the perfect cocktail of cabaret, comedy, and circus-a night guaranteed to dazzle couples and singletons alike."

This London-exclusive Valentine's celebration promises an unforgettable evening of passion, laughter, and spectacle. Whether you're celebrating love or reveling in the freedom of single life, Revudeville invites you to join the party and be their Valentine.


 

 

 




