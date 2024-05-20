Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Reveals Lineup of MOREoutdoor Events For 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has revealed initial MOREoutdoor events showcasing drag, musical theatre and Shakespeare for Summer 2024.

Further programming to be announced.

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR

Sunday 7 July, 10am & 1pm

Sunday 14 July, 10am & 1pm

Picnic Lawn

Age Recommendation: 3+

Tickets from: £10

Drag Queen Story Hour: The Theatrical Experience is here! (Oh no they aren't?) OH YES THEY ARE! What do you get when you put fabulously inclusive stories and fabulously dressed drag queens together? Let's find out together, because it's time for Drag Queen Story Hour!

Join Aida H Dee The Storytime Drag Queen as she takes you on a magical journey through a world of colourful characters that will make smiles wrap around faces, hilarious antics that will leave everyone in stitches, and a drag queen that just cannot remember where she placed her spare wig!

Written by, produced by, and performed by The Storytime Drag Queen herself known as Aida H Dee. Aida is a published children's author, the first drag artist in the UK to read stories in a library, and is the founder of Drag Queen Story Hour UK. In 2022 she was awarded Leader Of The Year by PinkNews.

Drag Queen Story Hour is an award winning show from The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023, winner of The Official Fringe Award "Somewhere For Us".

Allie Esiri & Regent's Park Open Air Theatre presents

SHAKESPEARE FOR EVERY DAY OF THE YEAR – LIVE!

Monday 8 July, 7.45pm

Main Auditorium

Tickets from: £25

Best-selling author Allie Esiri and Regents Park Open Air Theatre present Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year – Live!

Allie Esiri will be joined by a star-studded cast including Helena Bonham Carter, Paul Chahidi, Derek Jacobi, Damian Lewis, Stephen Mangan, Tracy Ann Oberman, Tony Robinson, Danny Sapani, Samantha Spiro, Luke Thompson, Indira Varma, Samuel West, Olivia Williams and Susan Wokoma for a hugely entertaining evening based on her anthology: Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year.

To celebrate 400 years of Shakespeare's First Folio and over 90 years of Shakespeare performances at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Allie Esiri and friends will guide you on a journey through the Shakespeare you know and the best bits you don't. There will be speeches and scenes performed by actors with a special connection to his work and to the theatre itself. It was here, for example, that Damian Lewis spent a season playing Hamlet, Susan Wokoma acted in the recent hit production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Samantha Spiro performed an acclaimed Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing and won an Olivier Award for Hello Dolly!

Shakespeare For Every Day of the Year by Allie Esiri (Pan Macmillan £19.99) is an inspring collection of 365 speeches and scenes from across all of Shakespeare's plays, each with an illuminating introduction. Join us for a night of great performances, laughter, wisdom and wit.

Actors' line up subject to change. Check the website for further actor announcements. Allie Esiri's Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year and A Poet for Every Day of the Year signed books will be available on the night.

Le Gateau Chocolat presents

MUSICALS MAYHEM

Sunday 15 September, 7.30pm

Main Auditorium

Age Recommendation: 14+

Tickets: £25

Imagine a Music Box, a Chocolate Box, a Juke Box, and a Dress-Up Box all collide and burst into life… their name would be Le Gateau Chocolat!



Your favourite Black, bearded, and bass singing drag icon is back with an enchanted evening of Musical Theatre madness.

From Follies to Frozen, Sound of Music to Sister Act - Gateau is ready to feed you every coco-covered Chocolat showtune in his box.

Expect a mountain of laughs as Gateau crams every single musical you know and love into an hour of high kicks, high drag, high glamour, and ...depending on which brownie this is… a highly hilarious selection of Le Gateau Chocolat all sorts.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2024 season also includes William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night (Until 8 June), directed by Owen Horsley set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. In the daytime for those aged 4+ and their families is the new musical version of Roald Dahl's picture book, The Enormous Crocodile (17 May – 8 June). This is followed by the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic story, The Secret Garden (15 June – 20 July) in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, and directed by Howard. The season concludes with Fiddler on the Roof (27 July – 21 September) in a new production directed by Jordan Fein with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar is currently on a UK tour until August 2024; and the musical version of Dodie Smith's classic book 101 Dalmatians reimagined from the 2022 Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production embarks on a UK tour from June 2024.

Tickets for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 2024 are available from: www.openairtheatre.com.

