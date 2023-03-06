RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE WERQ THE WORLD to Tour the UK & Ireland Autumn 2023

The biggest drag show in the world, RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World, will visit the UK and Ireland with an all-new production this autumn.

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 will sashay* into arenas for 12 huge glittering shows featuring fan favourite drag queens from the US.

The tour will travel across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland throughout October and includes the biggest ever night of drag in the UK with a date at London's O2 Arena on Sunday October 08.

Tickets go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday March 10.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, this is the fifth iteration of the ground-breaking tour in the UK.

Join Season 12 Winner Jaida Essence Hall and Season 10 winner Aquaria, along with Rosé, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj as they are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq where you need to free your mind and prepare to be wowed at the world's largest drag production.

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour Dates 2023

Thu 5 Oct, Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Fri 6 Oct, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sat 7 Oct, AO Arena, Manchester

Sun 8 Oct, The O2 Arena, London

Thu 12 Oct, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Fri 13 Oct, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sat 14 Oct, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Sun 15 Oct, OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Wed 18 Oct, 3Arena, Dublin

Fri 20 Oct, Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield

Sat 21 Oct, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Sun 22 Oct, Brighton Centre, Brighton

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 is presented by Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor in the UK and US-based Voss events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "These shows will be exciting, cheeky, outrageous and hugely entertaining - everything you'd expect from the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul's Drag Race.

"We are very excited to be presenting the full tour across the UK and Ireland and look forward to seeing these fabulous queens sashay into packed arenas for 12 nights of fun."

