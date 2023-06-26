Reading Rep Theatre To Host First Open Day Event To Celebrate The Completion Of Their 10th Anniversary Season

Reading Rep: 10 has been a celebration of the voices and talent that have been part of Reading Rep's decade long tapestry of work.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

Reading Rep Theatre To Host First Open Day Event To Celebrate The Completion Of Their 10th Anniversary Season

Reading Rep Theatre will be hosting their first Open Day event to celebrate the completion of their 10th anniversary season, Reading Rep: 10.

Reading Rep: 10 has been a celebration of the voices and talent that have been part of Reading Rep's decade long tapestry of work. The season, which comprised of five bold and exciting pieces of programming, has seen Reading Rep honour its roots in collaborations with ongoing creative partners, whilst also championing a new frontier of creatives.

The free event on 22nd July, which will run from 10am – 1pm, will allow the local community an opportunity to meet the Reading Rep Theatre's team, find out what it takes to produce their own shows and explore the theatre.

The Open Day will include craft workshops facilitated by Reading arts charity Jelly, bookshelves by Reading Children's Book Group, giant outdoor games, tasty treats, face painting, coffees from the theatre's Backstage Bar and more.

The Open Day is part of the theatre's ongoing commitment to making their venue and its activities and programming accessible to those who may not otherwise have access to the arts.

Chris Cuming, Director of Engage at Reading Rep, said of the event, “This event is about opening our doors and inviting our local community into the theatre. We want everyone to feel welcome at Reading Rep so this is a great opportunity to come and meet the team behind the theatre, be nosy and explore the venue and take part in some great free activities with our partners Jelly and Reading Children's Book Club. Join us in a celebration of Reading's Communities and our town”

More information on the event can be found at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Steffan Donnellys First Season At Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru Announced Photo
Steffan Donnelly's First Season At Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru Announced

Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru (the Welsh-language national theatre company, also known as Theatr Gen) is thrilled to announce a new season of productions and projects up to spring 2024, including 8 shows, with 3 of them touring nationally. This is the company's first season under the leadership of new Artistic Director Steffan Donnelly, and it's packed with amazing artists celebrating the Welsh language and telling fresh and important stories about contemporary society.

2
Tom Stoppards ON THE RAZZLE is Coming to The Questors Theatre in July Photo
Tom Stoppard's ON THE RAZZLE is Coming to The Questors Theatre in July

After the success of Arcadia, The Questors Theatre will have more of Tom Stoppard's comic genius play out in the Judi Dench Playhouse with On the Razzle this summer.

3
Sir Howard Stringer Donates £2m to Launch Royal Welsh College of Music & Dramas Photo
Sir Howard Stringer Donates £2m to Launch Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama's Cardiff Old Library Restoration Campaign

Welsh-American business giant Sir Howard Stringer has made a gift of £2m to the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, to help it restore and transform Cardiff city centre’s landmark Old Library.  

4
FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD Will Embark on UK Tour

A British Bollywood musical following the story of a young British South Asian woman who is thrust into the dazzling bright lights of the biggest film industry in the world. As Frankie embarks on her colourful journey to stardom, she begins to discover all that glitters is not gold. But how much of herself is she willing to sacrifice in pursuit of the 'Bollywood dream?'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Oxford (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON Kingston (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CONVICTED FLOWER
The Etcetera Theatre (8/25-8/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You