Reading Rep Theatre To Host First Open Day Event To Celebrate The Completion Of Their 10th Anniversary Season

Reading Rep Theatre will be hosting their first Open Day event to celebrate the completion of their 10th anniversary season, Reading Rep: 10.

Reading Rep: 10 has been a celebration of the voices and talent that have been part of Reading Rep's decade long tapestry of work. The season, which comprised of five bold and exciting pieces of programming, has seen Reading Rep honour its roots in collaborations with ongoing creative partners, whilst also championing a new frontier of creatives.

The free event on 22nd July, which will run from 10am – 1pm, will allow the local community an opportunity to meet the Reading Rep Theatre's team, find out what it takes to produce their own shows and explore the theatre.

The Open Day will include craft workshops facilitated by Reading arts charity Jelly, bookshelves by Reading Children's Book Group, giant outdoor games, tasty treats, face painting, coffees from the theatre's Backstage Bar and more.

The Open Day is part of the theatre's ongoing commitment to making their venue and its activities and programming accessible to those who may not otherwise have access to the arts.

Chris Cuming, Director of Engage at Reading Rep, said of the event, “This event is about opening our doors and inviting our local community into the theatre. We want everyone to feel welcome at Reading Rep so this is a great opportunity to come and meet the team behind the theatre, be nosy and explore the venue and take part in some great free activities with our partners Jelly and Reading Children's Book Club. Join us in a celebration of Reading's Communities and our town”

More information on the event can be found at Click Here.