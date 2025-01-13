Queer Jazz Will Launch Monthly London-Based Residency at Vortex in Dalston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queer Jazz is presented by international DJ, broadcaster, curator and music journalist Tina Edwards with Music Meditation founder and award-winning jazz musician Arowah (Jelly Cleaver, B.H.A.M., All Day Breakfast Cafe). Together, they aim to amplify and highlight queer artist identity in the jazz world, uniting queer musicians and crowds alike—not forgetting allies, too—whilst nurturing an inclusive space.

Numerous emerging jazz artists identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, but most jazz fans would struggle to name more than a few queer jazz musicians throughout the entire genre's history. Queer Jazz aims to raise visibility and foster community through its monthly events, which will showcase artists from across the Jazz spectrum, also leaning into soul and alternative R&B.

Artists programmed include London outfit Matters Unknown, a UK debut from Swiss band KNOBIL, pioneering collective Peng Femme Jam, soulful singer-songwriter Maya Law and UK Jazz linchpin Jessica Lauren who will be presenting a unique performance, especially for Queer Jazz.

Launching in February, Queer Jazz will be hosting monthly events at Vortex Jazz Club, showcasing both established and up-and-coming queer talent from across the UK and Europe. Line-ups and tickets for shows across the first half of 2025 will be available from Monday 13th January.

The monthly London residency aims to build community in the evolving queer jazz network uniting queer-identifying artists together in a celebratory space where they can exist and perform authentically.

