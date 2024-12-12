Producer Steps On As Ugly Sister In King's Head Theatre Adult Pantomime

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On 11 December, Producer and General Manager James Quaife joined the cast of Cinderella: Adults Only for one night, playing one of the Ugly Sisters. Due to cast illness, Quaife played the role of Dalston (usually performed by Harry Curley), forming a double act with Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday (Nick Collier). In full drag make-up and full costume, he read the role on-book, lip-syncing all the musical numbers, executing quick changes, and performing the full choreography alongside the cast.

Quaife was never supposed to be an understudy for Cinderella, but is involved in the show as General Manager with his company New Frame Productions. When Curley was left unable to perform, Quaife learnt all the choreography and blocking in one afternoon, with the support of the cast and Assistant Director Scott Le Crass. He then performed the full show to a sold-out audience – that night's panto also featured guest star Vinegar Strokes, known for her appearance on Drag Race UK Season 1.

James Quaife said, “As the saying goes “the show must go on” – I had not expected to step into the role of an Ugly Sister in panto, but last night was a very unexpected and thrilling experience. To have the support, kindness and generosity of the company to push me and pull me into the right place on stage was brilliant. Nick Collier, who I can't thank enough, took the time and patience to guide me through everything and I felt very much in safe hands – I've also never looked so good in my life! Thankfully I don't think we got any requests for refunds..!”

James Quaife was helped into drag by Ella Vaday (Nick Collier), who stars in the show as the second Ugly Sister, Peckham. The duo performed to raucous applause, with the audience really getting into the spirit of panto for the unexpected change. The cast, Production Team, and venue staff all rallied together to make the show a success, with the result being a real testament to the saying, ‘The show must go on!'

Ella Vaday (Nick Collier) said, "Last night's show was everything I love about theatre and especially panto. I'm in my element when you give me a new challenge – I'm used to my work being different everyday nowadays – but I just never expected James, our General Manager and Producer, to be on as my sister! We all rallied together, I painted her face (to be worryingly more gorgeous than me!!), rehearsed routines, scenes, and found ways to make the costumes and wigs work, all whilst devising a plan for the script to get from scene to scene seamlessly. The audience were completely behind us, things went wrong but that's panto and I loved every second! James absolutely smashed it, but I fear I've created a monster..!”

Cinderella: Adults Only is written and directed by Andrew Pollard, and alongside Collier and Curley, stars Maddy Erzan-Essien (Cinderella), Joseph Lukehurst (Prince Charming), Lucia Vinyard (Fairy Godmother), Robert Rees (Buttons) and Verity Kirk (Dandini). A family performance also runs alongside the Adults Only shows. Both versions are produced by Elphin Productions, King's Head Theatre Productions, and Little Angel Theatre, in association with the Angels of Angel.

