Pitlochry Festival Theatres Receives Funding For New Captioning Equipment To Increase Accessible Performances

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has been awarded grants from the Theatres Trust, the national advisory and advocacy body for theatres, through its Small Grants Programme with The Linbury Trust, as well as the Perth based Jimmie Cairncross Trust and Misses Barrie Charitable Trust. These funds will be used to pay for new captioning equipment, which will increase the number of accessible performances, benefitting audiences and ensuring Pitlochry Festival Theatre is a Theatre for all, while also reducing both costs and environmental impact.

Jennifer Hoy, Box Office, and Front of House manager said, “Having our own Captioning display will allow us greater flexibility when programming captioned performances. We will no longer be reliant on a courier delivering the unit to us in time for the performance.

Not only does this reduce the costs for delivery, but vastly reduces the carbon footprint for each of our captioned performances. Being able to install our unit permanently in one position will also help our audience members who benefit from captioned performances when they watch a show as the unit will be in the same place each time they visit.

We are grateful to Theatres Trust, Jimmie Cairncross Trust, and Misses Barrie Charitable Foundation for all their support.”

The Theatres Trust is the national advice and advocacy body for the UK’s theatres supporting all types of theatres, whether old or new, commercial, subsidised or community-run. The Trust protects theatres and champions the future of live performance by advising and supporting our nation’s theatres to develop best practice in design and management following the four principles of resilience, environmental sustainability, inclusivity and placemaking.

The Small Grants Programme was launched in 2021 with the generous support of The Linbury Trust, which renewed its funding in 2022 for a further three years. The scheme has received additional support from The Mackintosh Foundation and Charles Michael Holloway Charitable Trust.

Jon Morgan, Theatres Trust Director, says “Theatres Trust is delighted to support this unique and well-respected theatre to increase its accessible performances and at the same time reduce its costs and environmental impact. This is exactly the type of project that our Small Grants Programme with The Linbury Trust was designed to fund.”

The Jimmie Cairncross Charitable Trust is a registered Scottish Charity (SC018797) based in Perth. It was founded by well-known jeweller Jimmie Cairncross for the benefit of the people of Perth.

The objective of the Trust is to support a wide range of projects in and around the city of Perth, which the Trustees feel is beneficial to the local people.

Applications from charitable activities associated with music, education, the arts, and sport are encouraged as well as those which improve lives and support communities or are inspired by the interests of Jimmie Cairncross.

The Misses Barrie Charitable Trust gives to a wide range of charitable causes. Organisations that support young people, music, drama, physical health, mental health, the elderly, disabled people, and rescue have been funded in the past.

