Pina Bausch's VOLLMOND Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre

Vollmond, one of the late Pina Bausch's final works, created in 2006, will return to Sadler's Wells Theatre from Friday 14 February – Sunday 23 February. It was last seen in the UK over 10 years ago, when it came to Sadler's Wells in 2013.

The legendary choreographer Pina Bausch, one of the most iconic figures in dance history, explores through movement the many dynamics of love in Vollmond: celebrating the passion, highlighting the moments of casual cruelty, and showcasing the beauty of human relationships. Four performers from the original cast – Azusa Seyama-Prioville, Julie Anne Stanzak, Silvia Farias Heredia and Ditta Miranda Jasjfi – dance together alongside the new generation of dancers, united in carrying on the company's legacy.

In the original German Vollmond, which translates to “high tide" or “full moon”, refers to the moon's strong influence on emotions – a fertile ground for Bausch's piece to explore exacerbated feelings and heightened sensitivities.

In a Bausch signature, the set design and choreography are impacted by the elements. Peter Pabst's set features a huge rock and constant rain onstage, sometimes light, sometimes pouring: the dancers run through ankle-deep water and swim underneath the tall rock.

Vollmond famously featured in Wim Wenders' Oscar-nominated homage to Pina Bausch's legacy, the documentary film Pina. Pina Bausch's work was most recently seen at Sadler's Wells in November 2023, with the Pina Bausch Foundation, Ecole des Sables and Sadler's Wells coproduction of The Rite of Spring.

Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, said: “Vollmond was one of the last pieces that Pina made before her death and yet, it is a piece that is a celebration of life in its energy and joy of movement. With a great soundtrack amongst which feature Amon Tobin, René Aubry or Cat Power – and another monumental set by Peter Pabst, it is reflective of the later period of Pina's work where we saw a little more light and joy. I'm so looking forward to welcoming it back to its London home in February.”

