Pilot Theatre's Production of NOUGHTS & CROSSES Will Tour in Autumn 2020

Pilot Theatre have announced that their award-winning production of Sabrina Mahfouz's adaptation of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed young adult novel of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia - Noughts & Crosses will be heading back out on tour in the Autumn.

Directed by Pilot Theatre's Artistic Director Esther Richardson (Brighton Rock and Crongton Knights), the acclaimed production will start its UK tour at York Theatre Royal from 11-19 September and will then embark on a national tour until late November.

Told from the perspectives of the two teenagers, Noughts & Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Sabrina Mahfouz's adaptation for teenagers is based on Malorie Blackman's first book in the Noughts & Crosses series for young adults, which has won the Red House Children's Book Award and the Fantastic Fiction Award among other accolades. A BBC adaptation of Noughts + Crosses has just started on BBC One.

Noughts & Crosses was originally produced by Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre, Colchester and York Theatre Royal who recently formed a new partnership to develop theatre for younger audiences. The consortium is currently touring Emteaz Hussain's adaptation of Alex Wheatle's award-winning novel Crongton Knights.

Last year the acclaimed production won the Excellence in Touring award at the prestigious UK Theatre Awards. It was also nominated for Best Show for Children and Young People.

Schools workshops and outreach projects, along with free digital learning resources, will be available alongside each of the productions.

Director Esther Richardson said " We're delighted that this show which was nominated for best show for children and young people at UK Theatre Awards is returning later this year. It's wonderful that even more young people will be able to experience this production and Pilot will be able to tour to areas of England that we haven't visited thanks to the support of Arts Council England."

Noughts & Crosses will open at York Theatre Royal from 11-19 September and will then tour to Richmond Theatre (22-26 September); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (29 September - 3 October); Belgrade Theatre Coventry (7 -10 October); New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (13-17 October); Birmingham Rep (3-7 November); Nuffield Theatre Southampton (10-14 November) and Liverpool Playhouse (17-21 November). Further dates will be announced in the coming months.

Casting will be announced in the coming months.

For more information on Noughts & Crosses please visit https://www.pilot-theatre.com

Tour Dates

11th - 19th September (except 17th September) -York Theatre Royal

Box Office: Tel: 01904 623568 / www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

22nd - 26th September - Richmond Theatre

Box Office: 0844 8717651 / https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

29th September - 3rd October -The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Box Office: 01483 440000 https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/

7th -10th October -Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Box Office: 02476553055 / http://www.belgrade.co.uk

13th - 17th October -New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

Box Office: 01473 295900 / https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/

3rd - 7th November -Birmingham Rep

Box Office: 0121 2364455 / https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/

10th - 14th November - Nuffield Theatre Southampton

Box Office: 023 80671771 / https://www.nstheatres.co.uk/

17th - 21st November -Liverpool Playhouse

Box Office: 0151 7094776 / https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/





