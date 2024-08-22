Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leading youth arts organisation The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) will present Our House, showcasing iconic music from UK band Madness. See photos from inside the rehearsal room below.

To conclude the season, Our House with music and lyrics by the iconic British band Madness (with one song, It Must Be Love, written by Labi Siffre), and the book by playwright Tim Firth is based in 1980s Camden Town.

Featuring a collection of top hits by Madness including House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Driving in my Car, It Must Be Love and of course Our House, this show is a modern British classic.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson



The Cast of OUR HOUSE

