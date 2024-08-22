News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE

Leading youth arts organisation The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) will present Our House, showcasing iconic music from UK band Madness.

By: Aug. 22, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Leading youth arts organisation The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) will present Our House, showcasing iconic music from UK band Madness. See photos from inside the rehearsal room below.

To conclude the season, Our House with music and lyrics by the iconic British band Madness  (with one song, It Must Be Love, written by Labi Siffre), and the book by playwright Tim Firth is  based in 1980s Camden Town.

Featuring a collection of top hits by Madness including House of  Fun, Baggy Trousers, Driving in my Car, It Must Be Love and of course Our House, this show is a modern British classic.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE

Photos: The National Youth Music Theatre In Rehearsal for OUR HOUSE Image
The Cast of OUR HOUSE




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos