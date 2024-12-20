Photos: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto at The Borough Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This festive season, join Jack for a journey up the beanstalk at Surrey’s ‘giant’ pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, playing Godalming Borough Hall through 28 December 2024. Check out all new photos below!

The professional show – featuring a talented cast with top West End credits - promises spectacular song and dance, colourful costumes and lots of fun and laughs for the whole family.

For the 6th year running, the popular Pay What You Can scheme will return to the venue’s popular panto, doing their best so to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy a family pantomime this year. The relaxed and signed performance ticket price has also been lowered by £3 this year to £15.

Charlotte Wyschna of Wysch Productions said: “We're thrilled to announce Jack and the Beanstalk, Godalming’s 2024 pantomime, a magical and laughter-filled performance that promises to delight audiences of all ages. This marks our 6th pantomime production at The Borough Hall, featuring a brilliant script by Andrew Pollard and a stellar cast, many of whom boast impressive West End credentials. If you know a family who may find it difficult to attend at full ticket price, please encourage them to reach out to us – we’re committed to doing everything we can to ensure as many people as possible can experience the magic of pantomime. We can't wait to see you 'up the beanstalk' this December!”

Acclaimed Panto Dame and West End performer Mark Pearce (Les Misérables, Groundhog Day, Only Fools and Horses the Musical) will play Dame Trott, treading the boards alongside fellow West End performers, Jessi O’Donnell (Wicked, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Stepping Out) as Pat the Cow and Nick Wyschna (The Mousetrap, MAMMA MIA!, South Pacific) who you may know as the founder of Guildford Fringe. Nick will be making his Godalming panto debut as the villainous Nightshade. They are joined by Shakira Rattray (Pirates of Penzance, Emerging Scots) as Jill, Pash Trenear as Jack who is making his professional debut having recently graduated from RCSSD, Rosie Carter who is in her 3rd year at Guildford School of Acting (Cinderella, Disney Download) as the Fairy, and Elli Hosier who makes a welcome return to Godalming panto for her fourth year. They are joined by Naomi Doran and Phoebe Jenkins in the Ensemble.

Jack and the Beanstalk is directed and choreographed by Charlotte Wyschna, written by Andrew Pollard and produced by Wysch Productions.

There is a relaxed and BSL signed performance on Saturday 14 December at 6.30pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities, people who are deaf or hard of hearing and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £15 and can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office. There is disabled access throughout the venue for all performances.

Photo Credit: Ingrid Weel

