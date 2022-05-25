Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS at Sheffield Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Rock / Paper / Scissors at Sheffield Theatre.

Rock / Paper / Scissors are three new plays by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge). The centrepiece of Sheffield Theatres' 50th Anniversary celebrations, the plays will see all three Sheffield spaces - The Crucible, Studio and Lyceum theatres - unite to stage Chris's new trilogy of plays. Three interlinked but standalone plays will tell the story of a Sheffield scissor manufacturer and the three generations feuding over what happens to the factory site. In a theatrical first, the same cast perform in the Crucible, Lyceum and Studio simultaneously, dashing between scenes, when a character exits one stage, they arrive on another.

Performing across all three theatres, the cast includes: Denise Black (Coronation Street) playing Susie, Natalie Casey (Guys and Dolls) playing Mel, Andrew Macbean (Amadeus) playing Leo, Daisy May (Sex Education) playing Molly, Alastair Natkiel (Standing at the Sky's Edge) playing Billy, Samantha Power (Chicken Soup) playing Faye, Guy Rhys (Mary, Queen of Scots) playing Omar, Lucie Shorthouse (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) playing Zara, Dumile Sibanda (Hedda) playing Ava, Jabez Sykes (Spring Awakening) playing Mason, Maia Tamrakar (Spring Awakening) playing Liv, Joe Usher (The Last Days of Judas) playing Trent, Chanel Waddock (Hamlet) playing Coco and Leo Wan (Bridgerton) playing Xander.

Performances run Thursday 16 June - Saturday 2 July 2022. Learn more at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.