Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Mercury Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Beauty and the Beast, which opens on Saturday 3 December at the Mercury Theatre, with previews from Saturday 26 November 2022, and runs until Sunday 15 January 2023.

The mysterious Beast imprisons beautiful Belle in his enchanted castle. Can she escape with the help of her family and melt Beast's icy heart before it's too late? Will Cupid's plan work before the last rose petal falls?

It's a tale as old as time and a panto that will be unmissable for the whole family. Discover what it takes for true love to conquer all and whether love is all you really need!

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith