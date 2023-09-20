Photos: First Look at the Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Panto at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

Performances will run Saturday 9 December – Sunday 31 December 2023.

Sep. 20, 2023

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre has released all new photos from this year’s fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Check out the cast photos below!

Joining the previously announced Britain’s Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity, will be stage, screen, and pantomime legend, the one-and-only Christopher Biggins who will be triumphantly returning to Mayflower Theatre, having last performed in panto there in 2008. 

Also joining the line-up is award-winning Actor and Stand-up Comedian Kev Orkian and musical theatre performers Kirsty Ingram and Rachel Stanley.

For three weeks only, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from the Mayflower Theatre’s spectacular Christmas panto.

So, Mirror, Mirror on the wall, don’t miss the fairest pantomime of them all! Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Saturday 9 December – Sunday 31 December 2023) are on sale from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at Click Here

Photo Credit: Stuart Martin




