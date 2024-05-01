Photos: First Look at THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Donmar Warehouse

The production opens on 2 May and runs until 22 June.
All new photos have been released from Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, in a new version and directed by Benedict Andrews, at the Donmar Warehouse.
The cast includes Nina Hoss (Liubov Ranevskaya), and Adeel Akhtar (Ermolai Lopakhin), with Sarah Amankwah (Charlotta), Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (Yasha), David Ganly (Boris Simeonov-Pishchik), Michael Gould (Gaev), Éanna Hardwicke (Semyon Epikhodov), Daniel Monks (Pyotr Trofimov), Marli Siu (Varya), Sadie Soverall (Anya), Posy Sterling (Dunyasha), and June Watson (Firs).
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Marli Siu
Daniel Monks and Sadie Soverall
David Ganly and Sarah Amankwah
David Ganly, Nina Hoss, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Daniel Monks
Nina Hoss, Adeel Akhtar
Nathan Armarkwei Laryea and Posy Sterling
Eanna Hardwick
Posy Sterling
Marli Siu, Michael Gould
Nina Hoss
Marli Siu, Sadie Soverall
