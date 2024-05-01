Photos: First Look at THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Donmar Warehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released from Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, in a new version and directed by Benedict Andrews, at the Donmar Warehouse.

The cast includes Nina Hoss (Liubov Ranevskaya), and Adeel Akhtar (Ermolai Lopakhin), with Sarah Amankwah (Charlotta), Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (Yasha), David Ganly (Boris Simeonov-Pishchik), Michael Gould (Gaev), Éanna Hardwicke (Semyon Epikhodov), Daniel Monks (Pyotr Trofimov), Marli Siu (Varya), Sadie Soverall (Anya), Posy Sterling (Dunyasha), and June Watson (Firs).

The production opens on 2 May and runs until 22 June.





Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Play Broadway Games