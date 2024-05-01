Photos: First Look at THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Donmar Warehouse

The production opens on 2 May and runs until 22 June. 

By: May. 01, 2024
All new photos have been released from Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, in a new version and directed by Benedict Andrews, at the Donmar Warehouse.

 The cast includes Nina Hoss (Liubov Ranevskaya), and Adeel Akhtar (Ermolai Lopakhin), with Sarah Amankwah (Charlotta), Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (Yasha), David Ganly (Boris Simeonov-Pishchik), Michael Gould (Gaev), Éanna Hardwicke (Semyon Epikhodov), Daniel Monks (Pyotr Trofimov), Marli Siu (Varya), Sadie Soverall (Anya), Posy Sterling (Dunyasha), and June Watson (Firs). 

The production opens on 2 May and runs until 22 June. 


 

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Marli Siu
Marli Siu

Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar

Daniel Monks and Sadie Soverall
Daniel Monks and Sadie Soverall

David Ganly and Sarah Amankwah
David Ganly and Sarah Amankwah

Sarah Amankwah
Sarah Amankwah

Daniel Monks
Daniel Monks

David Ganly, Nina Hoss, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Daniel Monks
David Ganly, Nina Hoss, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Daniel Monks

Nina Hoss, Adeel Akhtar
Nina Hoss, Adeel Akhtar

Nathan Armarkwei Laryea and Posy Sterling

Eanna Hardwick
Eanna Hardwick

Posy Sterling
Posy Sterling

Marli Siu, Michael Gould
Marli Siu, Michael Gould

Nina Hoss
Nina Hoss

June Watson
June Watson

Marli Siu, Sadie Soverall
Marli Siu, Sadie Soverall



