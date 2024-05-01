Denise Van Outen Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW at Southend Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Denise Van Outen has announced she will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of her one woman play, featuring music from the 80’s and 90’s, Some Girl I Used to Know, with two special performances at Southend Palace Theatre on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th September 2024.

Originally performed in 2014 in the West End to sold out audiences, Some Girl I Used to Know is a touching and hilarious play which is co-written by Denise as she stars as Stephanie Canworth; a beautiful, successful lingerie designer and media darling with a supportive husband.

But it takes just one Facebook poke from a blast-from-the-past and all the old memories start flooding back - candy floss, kisses, first loves and broken hearts - and with the old memories come the old temptations.

The performance transports audiences back to a time when hair was big, Stephanie and her friends partied hard and hopes were high. The show features a mixtape of songs from the 80s and 90s, including Soft Cell and Culture Club, performed live by Denise Van Outen. Music for the show is supplied by globally renowned producer Steve Anderson – famed for his work with Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears and Steps.

On the special 10th anniversary performances of Some Girl I Used to Know, Denise Van Outen says:



“I wrote this play a decade ago and performed it in London’s West End. I got the idea from noticing a shift in how women’s lives have changed over the years with many prioritising careers (sometimes to their own detriment) over their personal relationships. I wanted to create a play that opens up the conversation “can we really have it all?”.



I took my own trip down memory lane to add humour and heartbreak, to make this a play about women for women. I’m excited to play Stephanie again and open the theatre curtains to a new audience.”

This performance will be directed by Tamzin Outhwaite, who previously directed the film version of Some Girl I Used to Know in 2021.

