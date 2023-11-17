Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light

Frozen Light will tour The Bar at the Edge of Time nationally from September 2023 to November 2024.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Multisensory gig theatre taking adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities for a unique night out at The Bar at the Edge of Time – complete with cocktails and crooners, low lighting and live music, and a mystery to solve in the atmospheric speakeasy.

The UK’s longest running theatre company dedicated to multisensory performance for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities, Frozen Light will tour The Bar at the Edge of Time nationally from September 2023 to November 2024.

Co-founder and co-artistic director Lucy Garland says “We are excited to be touring The Bar at the Edge of Time to venues across the UK in 2023/24.  The production transports audiences into the world of a bar which travels through time and space.  We wanted to create a safe environment to enable audiences to experience the magic of a night out, which includes sensory cocktails, a gig and many moments of discovery. It is a show for adult audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities who are often underserved by the arts. We cannot wait to share this show which has been over a year in the making, with audiences across the country”
 

Photo Credit: JMA Photography

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.

Photos: First Look at THE BAR AT THE EDGE OF TIME By Frozen Light
Production shot of The Bar at the Edge of Time by Frozen Light.




