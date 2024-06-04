THE UNGODLY Comes To Southwark Playhouse In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its sell-out run at the Avenue Theatre, Ipswich last year, Red Rose Chain has announced the transfer to Southwark Playhouse this autumn of Joanna Carrick's critically acclaimed explosive play, The Ungodly.

Set on the Stour estuary in the village of Mistley in the turbulent world of mid-seventeenth century England, The Ungodly tells the true story of Susan Edwards, the stepsister of the self-proclaimed Witchfinder General, Matthew Hopkins, living in a society torn apart by civil war and religious fervour. In her search for clarity and truth, whilst surrounded by suspicion, intolerance, grief and hysteria, Susan finds herself drawn into a fanatical movement - a movement in which terrible actions not only seem justifiable but to the perpetrator, become natural, necessary and even noble.

The Ungodly tells the origin story of the witch hunts which spread through England and America from 1645. It is a story set in a fractured and polarised society, a tale that reverberates down the centuries to the world of today.

Written and directed by critically acclaimed playwright and Artistic Director of Red Rose Chain, Joanna Carrick, The Ungodly receives its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse from 23 October to 17 November. This follows its return to the Avenue Theatre, Ipswich from 3rd – 19th October.



Cast to be announced.

Joanna Carrick is celebrated for her historical plays including Fallen In Love (Tower of London – “you fail to answer this summons to the Tower at your peril. It's a real coup” Dominic Cavendish, Telegraph) and Put Out The Lights (Avenue Theatre – “I think I will be haunted by this play” 5*s, Libby Purves, TheatreCat).

