Cast Announced For First-Look Concerts Of YOU AND I Coming To London In July

Greater Entertainment Ltd and Taylor Jay Productions have announced casting for the first-look concert performances of ‘You and I', a new song cycle with words and music by Benjamin Ward. Directed by Alex Jackson with Musical Direction by Cerys McKenna.

Joining the cast will be 2024 graduates Will Forgrave and Andrew Maxwell, with Aiden Carson covering both tracks.

One couple, one lifetime where nothing is quite straight-forward. You and I explores key moments that change their lives forever. Turning left becomes turning right as they laugh, fight, grieve and fall in love.

Featuring a soaring contemporary pop score inspired by writers like Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman) and Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Kimberly Akimbo), the show is the LGBTQ+ love-child of The Last Five Years and Constellations.

Experience a new musical before everyone else in this exclusive, intimate first-look concert.

Music and Lyrics by Benjamin Ward

Music Preparation and Arrangements by Joshua Evan Eiger.

You and I was originally developed at Emerging Artist Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival (formerly the New York Series) in New York City.

Details

Venue: Phoenix Arts Club, 1 Phoenix Street, London, WC2H 8BU

Dates and Timings: Wednesday 10th July (7pm), Thursday 11th July (2pm), Sunday 14th July (2pm & 5pm)

Industry Performance (internal use only): Friday 12th July (4pm)

Tickets: £19.25 each

Box Office: https://phoenixartsclub.com/events/you-and-i-a-song-cycle/

