Photos: First Look at Kym Marsh, Oliver Farnworth & Susie Amy in FATAL ATTRACTION

Smith and Brant Theatricals and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions are presenting a new production of Fatal Attraction, based on the classic Paramount Pictures Corporation film. Kym Marsh * (ITV's Coronation Street) will perform the iconic role of Alex Forrest, Oliver Farnworth (ITV's Coronation Street) her lover, Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy (ITV's Footballers' Wives) his wife, Beth.

The cast will also include John Macaulay as Jimmy, Troy Glasgow as O'Rourke and Emma Laird Craig as understudy Beth / Alex.

Fatal Attraction is the latest grip-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller from the producers of the celebrated tours of Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight and Patricia Highsmith's Strangers on a Train. Fatal Attraction is written by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, which in turn was adapted from his 1980 short film, Diversion. This brand-new production is directed by Loveday Ingram and features set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Carolyn Downing. Paul Englishby is the show's composer and Fatal Attraction has been cast by Anne Vosser.

One of the most iconic films of the era, Fatal Attraction was one of 1987's highest grossing US Box Office release, securing six major Oscar nominations at the following year's Academy Awards, including: Best Actress for Glenn Close's mesmerising depiction of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest, Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer), Best Writing Adapted Screenplay (James Dearden), Best Director (Adrian Lyne), Best Editing, and Best Picture. Michael Douglas - at the peak of his Hollywood powers - was omitted from the list only as he was nominated elsewhere in the Best Actor category for his role as Gordon 'greed is good' Gecko in Wall Street, which he went on to win. Fatal Attraction's success was such that the film inspired a generation of psychosexual thrillers in the years that followed.

Loveday Ingram trained with John Barton at the RSC and was previously Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre. Loveday's credits include: The Rover, The Merchant of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company); Henry V, Julius Caesar (Storyhouse); Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (Liverpool Playhouse/National Centre for the Performing Arts, China); My One and Only (Piccadilly Theatre/Chichester). Nominated for 4 Olivier Awards and Evening Standard Award); The Blue Room (also Chichester), When Harry Met Sally (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Bedroom Farce (Aldwych Theatre); Three Sisters, Pal Joey (nominated for TMA and Barclay Best Musical Awards), Dead Funny, Insignificance (Chichester Festival Theatre); Macbeth (Theatre Severn); Richard III (Nottingham Playhouse/York Theatre Royal); These Shining Lives (Park Theatre); Rockabye (Beckett Centenary Festival/Gate Theatre Dublin/Barbican); Boston Marriage, Hysteria (Irish Times Award) (Project Theatre Dublin); Outlying Islands, Lettice and Lovage (Bath Theatre Royal); The Messiah (National Theatre of Brent/Bush Theatre). Opera credits include All About Love (Linbury Studio); Brittain's Rape of Lucrece (BAC) and Barber's Vanessa (Lyric Hammersmith). Music Video includes This Time It's Forever (Women's Aid).

Tipped to be provocative and gripping in equal measures, Fatal Attraction is a tale of seduction and suspense that asks the question; what happens when desire becomes deadly?

Fatal Attraction is co-produced with Gavin Kalin Productions.

