Photos: First Look at Jacob Fowler, Emily Bautista & More in VANARA - THE LEGEND

Showstopping musical Vanara - The Legend is coming to London stages later this month with the incredible talent of stage and screen star Jacob Fowler in the leading role. Fowler will bring to life the enigmatic character of Mohr, a confident and loyal tribesman. Fowler made his name on the 2020 television series Little Mix: The Search with his band Since September and has since cemented himself as one to watch in productions at the Turbine Theatre. Vanara - The Legend will play for a strictly limited London run before embarking on a UK-wide tour in 2022.

Vanara - The Legend is a story of love, sacrifice and nature at its most unpredictable. Two tribes, at war with the darkness and each other, collide with devastating consequences, providing a reminder of what is important and true. At the heart of the story are heirs to the warring tribes Mohr (Fowler) and Ayla (Emily Bautista), as they encounter each other for the first time - as this forbidden love story could bring destruction for all...

From the creative team of Gianluca Cucchiara, Andrew James Whelan, Michael Conley, Tony Cucchiara and Giovanna Romagnoli, Vanara's workshop performances and concept album have captured audience's imaginations, and the showstopping musical is now brought to life in its first full-scale production directed by Adam Lenson and Eleesha Drennan, who also serve as Dramaturg and Choreographer respectively. Further creatives include set and costume design by Libby Todd, hair and make-up by Lisa Farrall, orchestrations by Jen Green, musical direction by Tamara Saringer and casting by Harry Blumenau.

All tickets for the preview performance, Friday 22nd October, will be Â£20 (plus booking fee).

Tickets range from Â£13.50 - Â£46 and are available from the Hackney Empire Box Office at https://hackneyempire.co.uk