Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal

Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse have released first look rehearsal photos for the upcoming tour of ANIMAL FARM.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
In the year George Orwell’s political fable marks its 80th anniversary, Tatty Hennessy’s fresh adaptation of the dystopian classic explores loss of identity, the seductive allure of greed, and the corrupting nature of political power. Directed by Leeds Playhouse Deputy Artistic Director Amy Leach, this exciting and thought-provoking story of treachery and rebellion provides a timely reminder of the true meanings of equality.  

The cast includes Tianah Hodding (Clover), Shakeel Kimotho (Mollie), Robin Morrissey (Snowball), David Nellist (Benjamin), Tachia Newall (Napoleon), Gabriel Paul (Boxer), Em Prendergast (Milo), Everal A Walsh (Old Major), Farshid Rokey (Minty), Brydie Service (Clara), Tom Simper (Squealer), Kaya Ulasli (Jones) and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Blue).

Photo Credit: Steffi Njoya

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
Coral Nelson, Em Prendergas and Amy Leach

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
Farshid Rokey, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Tianah Hodding

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
Farshid Rokey and Tianah Hodding

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
The Cast of ANIMAL FARM

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
The Cast of ANIMAL FARM

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
The Cast and Creative Team of ANIMAL FARM

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
Shakeel Kimotho, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Everal A Walsh

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
Robin Morrissey, Shakeel Kimotho, and Tom Simper

Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal Image
Robin Morrissey, Brydie Service, and David Nellist



