Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal

Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse have released first look rehearsal photos for the upcoming tour of ANIMAL FARM.
In the year George Orwell’s political fable marks its 80th anniversary, Tatty Hennessy’s fresh adaptation of the dystopian classic explores loss of identity, the seductive allure of greed, and the corrupting nature of political power. Directed by Leeds Playhouse Deputy Artistic Director Amy Leach, this exciting and thought-provoking story of treachery and rebellion provides a timely reminder of the true meanings of equality.
The cast includes Tianah Hodding (Clover), Shakeel Kimotho (Mollie), Robin Morrissey (Snowball), David Nellist (Benjamin), Tachia Newall (Napoleon), Gabriel Paul (Boxer), Em Prendergast (Milo), Everal A Walsh (Old Major), Farshid Rokey (Minty), Brydie Service (Clara), Tom Simper (Squealer), Kaya Ulasli (Jones) and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Blue).
Photo Credit: Steffi Njoya
Coral Nelson, Em Prendergas and Amy Leach
Farshid Rokey, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Tianah Hodding
Farshid Rokey and Tianah Hodding
The Cast of ANIMAL FARM
The Cast of ANIMAL FARM
The Cast and Creative Team of ANIMAL FARM
Shakeel Kimotho, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Everal A Walsh
Robin Morrissey, Shakeel Kimotho, and Tom Simper
Robin Morrissey, Brydie Service, and David Nellist
