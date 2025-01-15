Photos: UK Tour of ANIMAL FARM In Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse has released first look rehearsal photos for the upcoming tour of ANIMAL FARM.

In the year George Orwell’s political fable marks its 80th anniversary, Tatty Hennessy’s fresh adaptation of the dystopian classic explores loss of identity, the seductive allure of greed, and the corrupting nature of political power. Directed by Leeds Playhouse Deputy Artistic Director Amy Leach, this exciting and thought-provoking story of treachery and rebellion provides a timely reminder of the true meanings of equality.

The cast includes Tianah Hodding (Clover), Shakeel Kimotho (Mollie), Robin Morrissey (Snowball), David Nellist (Benjamin), Tachia Newall (Napoleon), Gabriel Paul (Boxer), Em Prendergast (Milo), Everal A Walsh (Old Major), Farshid Rokey (Minty), Brydie Service (Clara), Tom Simper (Squealer), Kaya Ulasli (Jones) and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Blue).

Photo Credit: Steffi Njoya

Coral Nelson, Em Prendergas and Amy Leach

Farshid Rokey, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Tianah Hodding

Farshid Rokey and Tianah Hodding

The Cast of ANIMAL FARM

The Cast of ANIMAL FARM

The Cast and Creative Team of ANIMAL FARM

Shakeel Kimotho, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Everal A Walsh

Robin Morrissey, Shakeel Kimotho, and Tom Simper

Robin Morrissey, Brydie Service, and David Nellist

Comments