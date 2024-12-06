Photos: ALADDIN Opens at York Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released for Aladdin which opened yesterday evening at York Theatre Royal.

Evie – who plays the Spirit of the Ring - joins Robin Simpson and Paul Hawkyard, reunited as the Dame and the Villain, in Aladdin, which runs through 5 January 2025.

Aladdin comes from the same York Theatre Royal and Evolution Productions team – writer Paul Hendy and director Juliet Forster - behind previous York pantomime hits Cinderella, All New Adventures of Peter Pan and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Evie is one of the main presenters on children’s television channel CBeebies. She also regularly hosts on CBBC and has guest starred on Blue Peter. She has been hosting CBeebies since 2018 and has also performed leading roles in both their Christmas and Shakespeare productions. Aladdin director Juliet Forster previously directed Evie as Juliet in a CBBC Shakespeare production.

Robin Simpson, returns as Dame Dolly after a hat-trick of main stage pantomime appearances as Manky in Cinderella, Mrs Smee in All New Adventures of Peter Pan and Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk. Robin also played Dame in the theatre’s Travelling Pantomime which toured to city venues.

Yorkshire actor Paul Hawkyard follows his villainous Captain Hook in All New Adventures of Peter Pan with the equally villainous Ivan Tobebooed in Aladdin.

Sario Solomon, who plays Aladdin, was one of the winners of the BBC reality TV competition Let It Shine which aimed to find five young men to play the boy band Five to Five in a new touring stage show called The Band, featuring the songs of Take That. He is currently on tour playing Sonny in the musical Grease.

The cast also features Emily Tang as Princess Jasmine and Tommy Carmichael as Charlie. Rowan Armitt-Brewster plays PC World and is also part of the Ensemble which features Emily Taylor (dance captain), Kyle Jermain, Aimee Lorenza Boyd, Chris Morgan Shillingford and Charlotte Rose O’Sullivan.

Choreographer is Hayley Del Harrison. Musical Director and drummer is Ed Gray with Neil Morgan (guitarist) and Alex Faulkner (keys).

Photo Credit: SR Taylor Photography

