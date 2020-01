Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of A MONSTER CALLS

A Monster Calls embarks on UK tour from 6 February - 6 June 2020. Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Patrick Ness's piercing novel A Monster Calls, brought vividly to life in the Olivier Award-winning production by visionary director Sally Cookson, will be touring to 17 venues across the UK from February 2020.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won't stop interfering and the kids at school won't look him in the eye. Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It's come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it's finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

From the critically acclaimed bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a dazzling insight into love, life and healing.

An Old Vic production in association with Bristol Old Vic.

A Monster Calls was winner of the 2019 Best Entertainment and Family Olivier Award.





