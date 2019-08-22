Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For New Vic Theatre's Production of Moira Buffini's HANDBAGGED

The New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-Under-Lyme have released rehearsal images for their upcoming production of Moira Buffini's award-winning play Handbagged directed by her sister Fiona Buffini.

Over the course of a decade, two of Britain's most iconic women - Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher -meet regularly. In private. Sharing their views on what it means to be British and navigating their opposing opinions, do their smiles tell a true story?

The meetings between the pair became infamous in the '80s. In this theatrical comedy, Moira Buffini imagines their relationship, and looks at what might have happened when two of the most powerful characters of our time came face-to-face.



Sharply funny, packed with satirical humour and highly entertaining, Handbagged will make you question what you think you know about the people who lead us, and features the Monarch, the Prime Minister and a host of surrounding characters including Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Geoffrey Howe, Denis Thatcher plus many more!

Handbagged's cast will feature Zoë Aldrich (Antigone and Her Naked Skin, National Theatre) as Mags, Louise Bangay (Cyrano de Bergerac and Rock 'n' Roll, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Q;Melissa Collier (A Midsummer Night's Night Dream, Orange Tree Theatre ) as Liz, Ashley Gerlach(Beauty and the Beast, Theatre by The Lake) as Actor 1; Jan Goodman (Marriage, One Reputedly Glamorous Woman, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry) as T and Paul Mundell (Jane Eyre, National Theatre and Table, New Vic Theatre) as Actor 2.

Handbagged will run at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-Under-Lyme from the 6-28 September.

For further information and tickets for Handbagged visit http://www.newvictheatre.org.uk/productions/handbagged/

Photo Credit: Andrew Billington

Ashley Gerlach and company

Fiona Buffini

Company

Rehearsal

Jan Goodman and Louise Bangay

Jan Goodman, Paul Mundell, Zoe Aldrich

Louis Bangay, Ashley Gerlach

Louise Bangay and Jan Goodman

Melissa Collier and Louis Bangay

Melissa Collier and Paul Mundell

Melissa Collier, Jan Goodman, Louise Bangay, Ashley Gerlach

Zoe Aldrich





