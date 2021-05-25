Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Simon Russell Beale plays Johann Sebastian Bach, alongside Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, and more!

May. 25, 2021  

All new rehearsal photos have been released of Bach & Sons at the Bridge Theatre.

Joining Simon Russell Beale who will play Johann Sebastian Bach in the world premiere of Nina Raine's Bach & Sons are Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, performances at The Bridge are from 23 June - 9 September 2021 with opening night on 29 June 2021. The associate director is James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton.

Johann Sebastian Bach, irascible and turbulent, writes music of sensuous delight for his aristocratic patrons, and gives voice to his deep religious faith in music for the church. He's touchy, he's fabulously rude, he has high standards (he stabs a bassoonist for playing badly) and he's constantly in trouble with his employers. Music is the family business - both his wives and all his children are musicians. His eldest son, Wilhelm, is brilliant, chaotic and paralysed by his father's genius. Tense, industrious Carl is less talented than his father but more successful. As the years pass, their gripping family drama provokes furious arguments about love, God and above all music. What is it for - to give pleasure, like a cup of coffee in the sun, or to reveal the divine order that gives life its meaning? Nina Raine's play is an anthem to the art that draws us together and sings of our common humanity.

Box Office: 0333 320 0051 or boxoffice@bridgetheatre.co.uk

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
DADS ARMY RADIO SHOW Will Return For Three New Episodes Adapted For The Stage Photo

DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW Will Return For Three New Episodes Adapted For The Stage

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts Launches The Mountview Prize Photo

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts Launches The Mountview Prize

Waterside Unveils Summer Programme For Flagship Refract Festival in July Photo

Waterside Unveils Summer Programme For Flagship Refract Festival in July

FROM GREENWICH WITH LOVE, New Outdoor Performance Will Be Presented This Summer by Greenwi Photo

FROM GREENWICH WITH LOVE, New Outdoor Performance Will Be Presented This Summer by Greenwich Dance


More Hot Stories For You

  • Playful People Productions Presents Taiko Drumming Workshop
  • Brian Copeland's Critically Acclaimed NOT A GENUINE BLACK MAN Comes To MarshStream
  • Opera San José Extends Virtual Hit LOVE & SECRETS; Ticket Sales Must Close June 13
  • Dates Announced for THE WINTER'S TALE at California Shakespeare Theater