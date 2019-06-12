Photo Flash: First Look at VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at the Ustinov Studio

Theatre Royal Bath Productions today releases production photography for the UK premiere of Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, directed by the Tony Award-winning US director Walter Bobbie. The comedy stars Michelle Asante, Janie Dee, Mark Hadfield, Aysha Kala, Rebecca Lacey and Lewis Reeves and runs at the Ustinov Studio until 6 July with opening night for press this evening.



The original production premiered at the McCarter Theatre and Lincoln Center Theater in 2012 and after a successful run it transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.



Vanya and his sister Sonia live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. But their sister Masha escaped many years ago and became a famous movie star. When Masha returns unannounced with her twenty-something boy toy, Spike, so begins a rollicking weekend of rivalry, regret and all-too true premonitions.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens Theatre Royal Bath's Summer Season 2019 from Artistic Director Jonathan Church. The programme of eight plays will also include Blithe Spirit with Jennifer Saunders (14 June - 6 July), followed by Vanessa Redgrave's Vienna 1934 - Munich 1938 (11 July - 3 August), Uncle Vanya directed by and starring Rupert Everett (18 July - 3 August), The Argument starring Felicity Kendall (7 - 24 August), and visiting productions Trying It On (3 - 7 September) The Life I Lead (27 August - 31 August) and The Man in the White Suit (6-21 September) immediately prior to a West End transfer.



Ticket for the full season are on sale at www.theatreroyal.org.uk.





