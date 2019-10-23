Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company's award-nominated Some Like It Hip Hop returns to The Peacock for a run from Wednesday 23 October - Saturday 9 November, following a UK tour.

Some Like it Hip Hop is directed by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist and ZooNation founder Kate Prince and features music by DJ Walde and Josh Cohen.

The celebrated production had audiences on their feet at its world premiere in 2011. The acclaimed show unites sensational dancing with a clever and engrossing storyline, set in a city where books are banned, and where women are kept subservient to men. With a nod to Billy Wilder's film and Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the comical tale of love, mistaken identity and revolution is played out in the company's trademark style.





