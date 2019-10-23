Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Article Pixel Oct. 23, 2019  

ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company's award-nominated Some Like It Hip Hop returns to The Peacock for a run from Wednesday 23 October - Saturday 9 November, following a UK tour.

Some Like it Hip Hop is directed by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist and ZooNation founder Kate Prince and features music by DJ Walde and Josh Cohen.

The celebrated production had audiences on their feet at its world premiere in 2011. The acclaimed show unites sensational dancing with a clever and engrossing storyline, set in a city where books are banned, and where women are kept subservient to men. With a nod to Billy Wilder's film and Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the comical tale of love, mistaken identity and revolution is played out in the company's trademark style.

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photo Flash: First Look at SOME LIKE IT HIP HOP at the Peacock
Some Like It Hip Hop by Prince, , , Written by Kate Prince and Felix Harrison, Directed & Lyrics - Kate Prince, Music- Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Choreography - Kate Prince, Tommy Franzen & Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design - Ben Stones, Costume Design - Ryan Chappell, Lighting Design - Johanna Town, Zoo Nation, 2019, Orchis Theatre, Darford, Credit: Johan Persson/



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • CSO To Perform Handel's MESSIAH In Its Entirety At The Southern
  • Broadway Collective Will Offer Master Classes in Nine Cities in 2020
  • Lincoln Theatre Celebrates 10th Anniversary With BACKSTAGE REVUE
  • Grandview Heights High School Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Young Adventurer's Edition