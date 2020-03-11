Photo Flash: First Look at HOCKEY MOM HOCKEY DAD at the Finborough Theatre

The promotional images for Hockey Mom Hockey Dad have been released. In its European premiere, Michael Melski's hit play is at Finborough Theatre 31st March - 25th April.

Check out the photos below!

ITV Endeavour's Sean Rigby and RSC regular Kristin Atherton take to the stage in this thought-provoking two-hander. Two single, lonely parents meet at their sons' minor league ice hockey games and soon find their budding romance on thin ice as they learn that violence and passion isn't limited to the ice rink.





