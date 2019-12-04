Photo Flash: First Look at DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT

Hackney Empire today releases production images of its sparkling new pantomime production Dick Whittington and his Cat which runs at the East End venue until 5 January 2020, with press night taking place this evening.

Grand Dame Clive Rowe celebrates his 13th panto appearance at Hackney Empire and this year stars as Sarah the Cook, Tarinn Callender, recently seen as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, plays the title role of Dick Whittington, Annette McLaughlin (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) marks her debut panto performance as Queen Rat alongside debuts from Christina Tedders (Once The Musical) as Alice Fitzwarren and Sue Kelvin (Caroline, Or Change) as Fairy Bowbells, and Hackney stalwarts Kat B returns as Vincent the Cat with the ever-trusty Tony Whittle as Alderman Fitzwarren.

The full ensemble includes Jemma Geanaus as Maia the Mermaid, Tom Lloyd as Boris, Laura Mullowney, Leah Harris, Anu Ogunmefun, Benjamin Drew and Andre Fabien-Francis, and Leon Sweeney operating the puppet Kong.

The production marks a record 21st pantomime from Writer and Director Susie McKenna with Original Music by Steven Edis who will once again bring all the Hackney trademark magic and spectacle in a dazzling reimagining of this classic rags-to-riches tale, bursting with laugh-out-loud topical gags, knockabout comedy, show-stopping song and dance numbers, the most boo-able baddies and enough festive cheer to fuel a ship half way round the world.

In Jamaica, young Dick Whittington is boarding the Empire Windrush, chasing the dream of a new life in the gold-paved streets of glorious London. Little does he know, magic awaits him and his enchanted feline friend far across the ocean... He'll embark on the adventure of a lifetime: reuniting with his Mum, fighting rodent royalty, meeting an eccentric fairy and winning the heart of his true love - all whilst trying to find fame and fortune.

Dick Whittington and His Cat brings together the creative team of Writer and Director Susie McKenna, Original Music by Steven Edis, Production Design by Lotte Collett, Musical Direction by Mark Dickman, Choreography by Richard Roe, Lighting Design by David Howe, Sound Design by Daniel Higgott and Creature Design by Scott Brooker.

Tickets are on sale at www.hackneyempire.co.uk.





