Photo Flash: First Look at CURTAINS at Wyndham's Theatre

Curtains is a musical mystery comedy with a book by Rupert Holmes, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander, with additional lyrics by Kander and Holmes.

Based on the original book and concept of the same name by Peter Stone, the musical is a send-up of backstage murder mystery plots, set in 1959 Boston, Massachusetts and follows the fallout when Jessica Cranshaw, the untalented star of Robbin' Hood of the Old West is murdered during her opening night curtain call. The entire cast and crew are suspects. It is up to Lt. Frank Cioffi, a police detective with a nose for crime and an ear for music who moonlights as a musical theatre fan to save the show, solve the case, and maybe even find love before the show reopens, without getting killed himself.

Directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Alistair Davis and musical supervision and arrangement by Sarah Travis, Curtains will star Jason Manford (The Producers, Sweeney Todd, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls) as Detective Frank Cioffi. He will be joined by television presenter and 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Ore Oduba who will play Aaron Fox in selected venues, full details below.

Completing the cast is musical theatre actress Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendriks, Rebecca Lock as Carmen, Samuel Holmes as Christopher Belling, Leah West as Niki Harris and Alan Burkitt as Bobby.They are joined by Emma Caffrey as Bambi, Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro/Cory English from 13-22 December, Minal Petal as Johnny Harmon and Mark Sangster as Sidney. With ensemble members Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and Samuel John-Humphreys.

This hilarious whodunnit is packed full of catchy songs, great characters and plot twists galore. From the Tony Award-winning creators of Cabaret and Chicago, this backstage murder mystery musical has audiences laughing and guessing right to the final curtain.

Showing at Wyndham's Theatre until 11 January 2020 than on Tour.

