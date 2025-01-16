Pentabus Announce New Associate Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pentabus has announced their Associate Artists for 2025. They are actor and writer Katie Elin-Salt (Celebrated Virgins), writer Sophie Ellerby (LIT), actor and director Naeem Hayat (Nora: A Doll's House), and writer Tom Powell (The Silence and the Noise). They join writer Anoushka Warden (My Mum's A Tw*t), who returns for a third year as an Associate Artist.

The Associates represent a rich and diverse selection of skills and perspectives, and each builds on an existing relationship with Pentabus, the nation's rural theatre company.

Katie Elin-Salt has previously facilitated and mentored the Pentabus Local Young Writers group. Sophie Ellerby is a former Clive Richards Foundation Writer-in-Residence, spending 2018 with the company. Naeem Hayat directed SEEN, the 2024 Local Young Writers showcase. Tom Powell is also a former CRF Writer-in-Residence, and Pentabus co-produced a digital version of The Silence and the Noise with Rural Media, which won Best Film at the Broadstairs International Film Festival and Best Online Production at the Off West End Awards. Anoushka Warden's digital play Toed was produced by Pentabus.

The Associates will work throughout the year to support Pentabus' artistic programme, champion the company's work, and help it find exciting new talent.

They will join Pentabus in a year when they host their first Jerwood Writer-in-Residence, the Olivier-nominated Liv Hennessey (Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial), and tour Driftwood, written by former Writer-in-Residence Tim Foley, on a UK tour in an upscaled production after a successful rural tour in 2023 (co-produced with ThickSkin). Pentabus recently celebrated their 50th anniversary and toured Make Good: The Post Office Musical, which played sold-out dates across the country (co-produced with New Perspectives).

Elle While, Artistic Director of Pentabus, said, "It is an honour to welcome these exceptional artists and humans to be part of the creative hive-mind of Pentabus. We are so grateful to them for the care and invaluable contributions they have all already made to the company and look forward to their inquisitive and ambitious contributions helping to shape the future output and opportunities from our small but mighty organisation."

Katie Elin-Salt said, "I'm delighted to have been asked to be an Associate for Pentabus. As someone from a working-class background, who grew up with limited access to theatre and opportunities within the arts, I know first-hand the value of theatre and organisations like Pentabus. I'm hugely inspired by companies and artists who reach beyond just what is expected of them and their audiences - and I'm very excited about finding and nurturing stories and talents for and from a wider scope of experiences and perspectives."

Sophie Ellerby said, "After a year as Writer-In-Residence back in 2018, it's an honour to be asked to return to Pentabus as an Associate Artist. Investment in rural arts and culture is more important now than ever before, as a tool to spark discussion and impact positive change. I look forward to contributing to the important work the company does in bringing some of the best Rural Theatre to the UK."

Naeem Hayat said, "I'm thrilled to be working with the brilliant team at Pentabus. It feels a real privilege and important to continue working alongside a company that so tirelessly keeps story and community at its heart."

Tom Powell said, "From being a Clive Richards Foundation Writer-in-Residence in 2020/21, working with Pentabus Young Writers, and creating the award-winning digital production of The Silence and the Noise, many of my best experiences working in theatre have been with Pentabus. They make important and thrilling work, and I'm delighted join as an Associate."

