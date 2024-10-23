Patrick Barlow's Adaptation of THE 39 STEPS Comes To Salisbury Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adapted from John Buchan's novel, Patrick Barlow's The 39 Steps will be directed by Ryan McBryde – in a co-production with Mercury Theatre Colchester and Octagon Theatre Bolton. The production runs from 13 February until 8 March at Salisbury Playhouse ahead of a tour to Mercury Theatre Colchester (11 - 29 March) and Octagon Theatre Bolton (16 April - 10 May).



Director Ryan McBryde today said “This show is a high-energy blend of suspense, comedy, and theatrical ingenuity, offering something for everyone. It's a brilliant homage to the classic Hitchcock film but with a playful, madcap twist that will have audiences on the edge of their seats one moment and laughing out loud the next. Whether you're a fan of the original film or discovering it for the first time, this production will surprise and entertain you in the best possible way. I can't wait to share this unique experience with new audiences across the country.”

Experience the mystery of Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic spy thriller, The 39 Steps, in Patrick Barlow’s brilliantly hilarious stage adaptation. This Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy is back on a UK tour after a phenomenal 10-year run in London’s West End.



Follow the dashing Richard Hannay as he embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with daring antics, romantic encounters and ghastly murders. Get set for a whirlwind of suspense taking you from the bustling streets of London to the remote Scottish Highlands, as four talented actors play over 150 characters. Don’t miss this exhilarating escapade that will have you laughing, gasping, and cheering for more!



Ryan McBryde is an award-winning theatre director. He is formerly the Creative Director for the Mercury Theatre, Colchester (2019 - 2024), where his productions include Midsummer, The Importance of Being Earnest, Great Expectations, They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!, The Comedy of Errors, Baskerville, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, Oliver - the Musical, Moll Flanders, and Pieces Of String. Other directing credits include Romeo And Juliet (Theatre Trier), Faust, 1984 (Alte Schauspielhaus), Love On The Links, Before The Party, Beauty And The Beast, Cinderella, Aladdin, Jack and The Beanstalk (Salisbury Playhouse), The Invisible Man (Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch), Saturday Night Fever (UK tour), Angus, Thongs And Even More Snogging (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Who’s Tommy (European tour), and Hamlet! The Musical (Royal and Derngate, Richmond Theatre).

