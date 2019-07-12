Paines Plough Announces Frankie Meredith As 2019 Playwright Fellow

Paines Plough have appointed Frankie Meredith as their 2019 fellow. THE BIG ROOM Playwright Fellowship is awarded annually to a writer of exceptional promise at the very start of their career. The Fellowship invites the writer to spend nine months on attachment to Paines Plough who design a bespoke programme for each individual to tailor the support they provide to their specific needs, ambitions and circumstances. The Fellow receives a bursary and a desk at Paines Plough and mentorship from their Artistic Directors and wider team. They offer new and interesting experiences like participating in the annual Obrador d'estiu in Barcelona, seeing international work at the Dublin Theatre Festival and Edinburgh International Festival and meeting their playwright heroes. Previous recipients include Nathan Bryon (Mixed Brain) and Charley Miles (Blackthorn) who both present World Premieres at Roundabout this summer. Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency and Daughterhood open at Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August and then tour the UK.

Frankie started out at the Lyric Hammersmith on their Young Writers Program and followed this with the Soho Theatre Writers Lab. She then wrote many shorts which were performed at various theatres around London including Southwark Playhouse and Old Red Lion. Her debut play Turkey performed a sell-out run at the Hope Theatre. She is currently under commission with LB Productions and has recently worked with Middle Child up in Hull. She has just started her own company BoysClub in the midlands and is currently developing new work, one of which Petticoat Council is being supported by Warwick Arts Centre. Her play 17, which was longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize, had its first run at Vaults this January and will soon be seen throughout the rest of the UK.

James Grieve and George Perrin said: "Frankie is a writer of great flair and ingenuity. Her work is joyously witty and full of heart. We think she is a major talent in the making and we are thrilled to be able to support the next stage of her career with the Paines Plough Fellowship. We are truly grateful to the anonymous donors who fund the fellowship and provide life-changing support for writers at the start of their careers. Our Programme 2019 features plays by three former Fellows - Charley Miles, Sam Steiner and Nathan Bryon - proving the efficacy of the Fellowship in launching the brightest new writing talent. We can't wait to welcome Frankie to Paines Plough as our Fellow for 2019/20."

Frankie Meredith said "I'm thrilled to have received Paines Plough's fellowship this year and can't wait to be a part of this wonderful company. The opportunities they're giving me are incredible and I'm so grateful for this time and support."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You