PROVIDERS to Tour London Schools Feb–March 2027 Before Brixton House Run
Directed by Esther Baker, the production examines family, money, and criminality through the stories of two South London siblings navigating financial hardship.
Synergy Theatre Project’s production of Providers will return in 2027, touring schools before a run at Brixton House. Written by Ambreen Razia and directed by Synergy’s Artistic Director Esther Baker, the play brings the pressures facing young people into sharp focus: the cost of living, responsibility for family, and the struggle to imagine a future when money is running out.
Mia and Christa are sisters. Saleem and Yusuf are brothers. With no parents about and the cost of living biting, Mia and Saleem strike up a new friendship—and a new side hustle.
Set in South London, Providers is a gripping, raw play about family, money and what we do when we don’t have enough of it. As Mia and Saleem navigate school, home and a future that feels out of reach, the choices they make—and the choices made for them—carry growing consequences.
The schools tour is central to Synergy’s work. By taking Providers directly to young audiences, the company opens up conversations about financial pressure, vulnerability and the pull of criminality through a story rooted in challenges that can affect their daily lives.
Drawing on its long experience of making theatre with prisoners and ex-prisoners and delivering education projects for young people, Synergy brings a distinctive understanding of these issues to the stage and the classroom.
Ambreen Razia is an award-winning actor and playwright from South London. Her plays include The Diary of a Hounslow Girl, which toured nationally and was adapted into the BBC Three pilot Hounslow Diaries; POT, a thriller about young people caught up in gang culture; and Favour (Bush Theatre), which explores family life after a mother’s release from prison. Her screen acting credits include Ted Lasso, Black Mirror, The Curse, Channel 4’s In Flight and The Agency.
Full casting to be announced.
Established in 2000, Synergy Theatre Project works with prisoners and ex-prisoners, produces theatre both in venues and prisons, delivers education projects for young people and develops playwrights in prison. The company received the Community Award at The Stage Awards 2025. Its theatre credits include most recently Lifers (Southwark Playhouse) The Gut Girls (HMP Downview), He Said She Said (Kiln Theatre), The Special Relationship (Soho Theatre), There is a Field (Theatre503), Girls Like That (Unicorn Theatre) and Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train (Trafalgar Studios).
Schools Tour
- Monday 22 February – Saffron Valley Collegiate (PRU), Croydon
- Wednesday 24 February — The Jubilee Academy (PRU), Harrow
- Thursday 25 February — Whitmore School, Harrow
- Friday 26 February — Woodbridge Education Service (PRU), Hounslow
- Monday 1 March – The Helix Education Centre (PRU), Harrow
- Tuesday 2 March — William Ellis School, Camden
- Wednesday 3 March — Salvatorian College, Harrow
- Thursday 4 March — Saracens High School, Barnet
- Friday 5 March — Claremont High School, Brent
Additional school on 23 February is to be confirmed.
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