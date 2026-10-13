PROVIDERS to Tour London Schools Feb–March 2027 Before Brixton House Run

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Synergy Theatre Project’s production of Providers will return in 2027, touring schools before a run at Brixton House. Written by Ambreen Razia and directed by Synergy’s Artistic Director Esther Baker, the play brings the pressures facing young people into sharp focus: the cost of living, responsibility for family, and the struggle to imagine a future when money is running out.

Mia and Christa are sisters. Saleem and Yusuf are brothers. With no parents about and the cost of living biting, Mia and Saleem strike up a new friendship—and a new side hustle.

Set in South London, Providers is a gripping, raw play about family, money and what we do when we don’t have enough of it. As Mia and Saleem navigate school, home and a future that feels out of reach, the choices they make—and the choices made for them—carry growing consequences.

The schools tour is central to Synergy’s work. By taking Providers directly to young audiences, the company opens up conversations about financial pressure, vulnerability and the pull of criminality through a story rooted in challenges that can affect their daily lives.

Drawing on its long experience of making theatre with prisoners and ex-prisoners and delivering education projects for young people, Synergy brings a distinctive understanding of these issues to the stage and the classroom.

Ambreen Razia is an award-winning actor and playwright from South London. Her plays include The Diary of a Hounslow Girl, which toured nationally and was adapted into the BBC Three pilot Hounslow Diaries; POT, a thriller about young people caught up in gang culture; and Favour (Bush Theatre), which explores family life after a mother’s release from prison. Her screen acting credits include Ted Lasso, Black Mirror, The Curse, Channel 4’s In Flight and The Agency.

Full casting to be announced.

Established in 2000, Synergy Theatre Project works with prisoners and ex-prisoners, produces theatre both in venues and prisons, delivers education projects for young people and develops playwrights in prison. The company received the Community Award at The Stage Awards 2025. Its theatre credits include most recently Lifers (Southwark Playhouse) The Gut Girls (HMP Downview), He Said She Said (Kiln Theatre), The Special Relationship (Soho Theatre), There is a Field (Theatre503), Girls Like That (Unicorn Theatre) and Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train (Trafalgar Studios).

Schools Tour

Monday 22 February – Saffron Valley Collegiate (PRU), Croydon

Wednesday 24 February — The Jubilee Academy (PRU), Harrow

Thursday 25 February — Whitmore School, Harrow

Friday 26 February — Woodbridge Education Service (PRU), Hounslow

Monday 1 March – The Helix Education Centre (PRU), Harrow

Tuesday 2 March — William Ellis School, Camden

Wednesday 3 March — Salvatorian College, Harrow

Thursday 4 March — Saracens High School, Barnet

Friday 5 March — Claremont High School, Brent

Additional school on 23 February is to be confirmed.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 14 Hrs 56 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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