POSSESSION Comes to Tobacco Factory Theatre's Spielman Theatre in July

POSSESSION comes to Tobacco Factory Theatre’s Spielman Theatre next month. Performances run 9th - 13th July 2024 at 7pm. The production also comes to Crediton Arts Trinity Centre from 28 - 29 June and The Space, London from 2 - 5 July.

For 15-years Darkstuff Production have performed throughout Bristol, from theatres to crypts, city farms to moving ferry boats. Now the company are hitting the road and embarking on their first ever tour - which fittingly ends up back in their home city. POSSESSION is the company’s first live production since 2019’s sell-out run of Moby Dick aboard the SS Great Britain.

The new show - in association with Devon company Moveable Type Theatre - premiered at the Barrel House, Totnes in June 2023. Originally intended as a one-off run, the production has developed into a passion project, with the company excited to share a revised version with audiences in Crediton, London.. And of course Bristol.

In a remote cottage in the heart of Dartmoor, two lovers celebrate an upcoming debut art exhibition. As a storm outside intensifies the late-night drink, drugs and occult speculations mount, the thin line between love and possession is crossed. POSSESSION is a fast-paced darkly funny look at how love can both free us to reach our highest potential, but also bind us to the safety of well-worn narratives. Written by Darkstuff Productions’ creative team and directed by Moveable Type’s Danielle McIlven,

DIrected by: Danielle Mcllven

Produced by: Rebecca Megson Smith

Written by: Darkstuff Productions

Performed by: Claire Morgan & Arran Hawkins

Darkstuff Productions are: Phil John, Rebecca Megson-Smith & Simon Harvey - Williams

