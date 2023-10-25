PETER PAN Panto Flies Into Wandsworth This December

This December, the Wandsworth Civic Suite brings you PETER PAN! Join Peter Pan and friends as they look for hidden treasure on the high seas. On this epic adventure, Peter Pan will meet Tinkerbell, Captain Hook and many other characters aboard the Pirate ship the Jolly Roger. Filled with heart-warming tales of courage and friendship, the show is perfect for kids aged 3-11, parents, and grandparents alike.

Not only is this panto the best value in town, it also has sensory-sensitive performances where specific showings will use adapted lighting and special effects, with low house lights to reduce anxiety in any audience members who require a calmer show. There will be a ‘chill out room' available throughout the show for those who desire a quiet space either during or after the performance.

The vibrant, feel-good show, full of adventure is produced by Hurricane Productions, a team of professionally trained actors who know just how to wow with silly jokes, vibrant scenery and wonderful costumes. Delivered by Enable in partnership with Wandsworth Council, Peter Pan is the perfect Christmas treat for the whole family.

There are three performances a day from Saturday 16th to Saturday 23rd December. With affordable prices – from £11 (plus booking fees) you won't want to miss your spot on this trip with Peter, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook!

Will Peter Pan find the lost treasure and return to Neverland? Buy a ticket today to find out! Don't forget to add a Christmas Treasure Bag to your ticket to give your child snacks, a drink and a special Christmas gift!

Each year we gift 8000 tickets to our activities and events to local children's services, emergency service staff and charity and community groups and we are proud to offer discounted Peter pan tickets to supported Wandsworth charities.

Ticket sales to performances of Peter Pan at Wandsworth Civic Suite help us raise funds to deliver Enable's charitable mission of enriched lives through investment in supporting active lifestyles, community events, and the improvement of natural habitats all year round.

Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Children 1 and over must have a ticket, expect for babes in arms (under 1 years old). Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be available at the venue.