PETER PAN Comes to St. Helens Theatre Royal For Easter

Hot on the heels of half-term pantomime The Wizard Of Oz, St Helens Theatre Royal has announced the cast for its Easter extravaganza. Peter Pan will entertainment audiences during the Easter holidays. The show is part of the venue's exciting Spring Season 2022 programme.

Peter Pan will run at St Helens Theatre Royal from Saturday 2 April to Monday 18 April 2022. Tickets are on sale now starting from £13.

St Helens Theatre Royal's Spring Season 2022 brochure can be found online by visiting https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/digital-brochure/

Based on J.M. Barrie's timeless classic about the boy who never grew up, Peter Pan is the second Spring panto from Regal Entertainments, promising a family friendly swashbuckling show featuring fabulous flying scenes!

With a sprinkling of fairy dust, audiences are invited to join Peter, Wendy, John, Michael, Tinkerbell and friends as they leave St Helens behind, flying past the second star to the right and straight to Neverland, to enjoy daring adventures battling the evil Captain Hook and his hapless henchman. Along the way, theatregoers will also meet Pirates, Fairies, Lost Boys, Indians, and of course one tick-tocking crocodile.

The title role of Peter Pan will be played by Harrison Vaughan from television show The Greatest Dancer. He will be joined by a whole host of St Helens favourites returning to the stage for another spectacular panto.

Harrison trained at Liverpool's Jelli Studios, which was founded by Brookside's Jennifer Ellison. The accomplished dancer finished runner-up on BBC 1's The Greatest Dancer. His television credits include Taking The Next Step; The Next Step; Harrison Vaughan The Winners' Story; Peaky Blinders; Why I Dance? By Harrison Vaughan; and short film Saturday. Theatre credits include Matilda the musical at London's West End, and Peter Pan in Liverpool.

Harrison is the current British TDCI Modern Champion; TDCI English Song, Dance and Modern Champion; TDCI Champion of Champions Winner; World Champion soloist in Jazz and Show Dance; All England Winner in Modern and Jazz; TDCI Regional champion in Ballet, Modern, Song and Dance; Winner of The Carl Alan Young Performer's Award 2020; and The Le Classigue de dance Senior Vocal Award 2020.

Harrison Vaughan said: "Peter Pan was my first panto as a child, I played Nibs the Lost Boy. It's crazy to think I'm now playing Peter all these years later. It's been so long since I've been on stage due to Covid, I'm so excited to be back performing in a theatre so close to my heart."

Harrison will be joined on stage by St Helens' favourites Lauren McCrory as Wendy; Mia Molly as Tiger Lily; Reece Sibbald as Smee; David Phipps Davis as Mrs Smee; Scott Gallagher as Captain Hook; and newcomer to Regal Entertainments, Hayley Russell as Tink.

Mia, Reece and Scott recently wowed audiences in St Helens' February half-term panto The Wizard Of Oz playing Dorothy, Scarecrow and Lion, respectively.

Lauren McCrory will play Wendy. She is no stranger to panto having played Cinderella in both the Curtis Productions show and the Odeon Cinemas version. She graduated from Performers College in 2019. Lauren played Belle in Beauty And The Beast at Regal's Christmas 2021 show at The Epstein Theatre.

Mia Molly Will play Tiger Lily. She has been performing since a young age, and was cast by Willy Russell in the original production of Our Day Out The Musical when she was aged 14. She trained at Liverpool Theatre School, and graduated in 2015 with a distinction in Professional Musical Theatre.

Reece Sibbald will play Smee. A writer, director and performer, Reece returns to the stage in St Helens - and has written this new stage version of Peter Pan. He also appeared as Simple Simon in Jack And The Beanstalk at St Helens in Autumn 2021.

David Phipps Davis will play Mrs Smee. A regular panto performer for almost 20 years, his credits include Dick Wittington, Mother Goose, Aladdin, and Sleeping Beauty. Trained as a classical singer at the Guildhall School Of Music And Drama, he has performed in Oliver!, The Phantom Of The Opera, and La Traviata.

Scott Gallagher will play Captain Hook. He is a regular performer nationwide with his cabaret and event hosting, and is now expanding his repertoire with script writing and directing. Scott has also written a children's book. He was also recently seen as Silly Billy in Goldilocks And The Three Bears at St Helens for Christmas 2021.

Hayley Russell will play Tink. Originally from Greater Manchester, she has spent 20 years working as a professional production vocalist, band singer and dancer, supporting artists including Billy Ocean and Gareth Gates. Stage credits include Vampires Rock; Vampires Rock Ghost Train; Iconic; The Meat Loaf Story; Sleeping Beauty; and Cinderella.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "Peter Pan is always a fabulous family favourite - you have the good characters, the mischievous characters, and the magical characters. It's a real show of pure escapism as we set off on a thrilling adventure with the Darling family and their new friends, and the exciting flying scenes are not to be missed. We're gearing up for a St Helens extravaganza this Easter."

Peter Pan is the second of four Regal Entertainments' pantomimes at St Helens Theatre Royal during 2022. The programme also includes Sleeping Beauty during October half-term and Cinderella at Christmas 2022.

St Helens Theatre Royal continues to use the Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark. This certifies that the venue is complying with Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, performers, and audiences.

St Helens Theatre Royal has a range of Covid-secure measures in place. They include increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at points throughout the building, and a QR code phone app for audiences to order food and beverages to be delivered to them at their seats.

Customers are asked to continue to wear face coverings (unless exempt) as a courtesy to others, and are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before attending a show. People are asked not to visit the theatre if they have Covid symptoms. Meanwhile theatre staff are taking daily Covid tests.