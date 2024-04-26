SUNNY SIDE UP Comes to Soho Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Smash-hit show Sunny Side Up will return to London and is making an exciting transfer to Soho Theatre this summer. This honest and poetic sold-out hit encapsulates the essence of inner- city London life, following the story of Peckham-born David looking back at his early life.

Written and performed by Black British Theatre Awards nominee for Best Actor and Best Playwright, David Alade (The Fisherman, National Tour; Still Up, Apple TV; Casualty, BBC; Documentary Now, Amazon Prime), this heartfelt coming of age story follows the journey of a young boy from his childhood innocence through to the tough transformation into manhood, all leading to the loss of his father, Sunny. Tackling themes of vulnerability and toxic ideals around manhood, this epic and lyrical show tells the captivating and honest story of how society shapes young Black boys into men.

Sunny Side Up is directed by Theatre Peckham’s Artistic Director Suzann McLean, who received an OFFIE Award nomination for the show in 2023, with sound design by Black British Theatre Awards nominated designer Rasaq Kukoyi adding another layer of depth and richness to the overall experience.

Sunny Side Up was first presented at the 2022 Peckham Fringe Festival where it played to sold-out audiences and later returned for a three-week run at Theatre Peckham in 2023. As the birthplace of new, alternative, and experimental performances Theatre Peckham continues to amplify diverse voices and Sunny Side Up stands as a testament to the power of storytelling that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.





Writer and performer David Alade comments, Very excited to be bringing a home grown story from Peckham to Soho, no better time than the 6th year anniversary of ‘Sunny’s’ passing. Sunny Side Up is not only a tribute but a mirror to the lives of those who have grown up in working class communities, battled social norms, have lost someone and are now simply “getting on with life”. I invite you all to come and meet “Lil D”. If you’ve met him before, come and meet a new version in Soho Theatre, and meet a part of you in him.

Director Suzann McLean comments, Sunny Side Up is an autobiographical story of family, togetherness and grief. It’s a love letter to growing up in a particular place, at a particular time with a particular bond between a father and his son. This is a significant time to be bringing this powerful production back and I invite audiences into a transformative experience.



