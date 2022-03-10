Join Peppa Pig at one of five fantastic venues for her interactive musical show Peppa Pig: My First Concert. Throughout the summer, she will be taking the stage in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh. This fun, new production featuring a live orchestra, will introduce little piggies to different instruments and their unique sounds while encouraging families to sing along to the favourite songs from the record-breaking TV series.

Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George are featured in Peppa Pig: My First Concert to help provide a fun, interactive introduction to a live orchestra. Peppa, George and the audience will be shown all of the different instruments that make up an orchestra, all played live by the inspiring Aurora Orchestra. Young audiences will discover exciting orchestral pieces that will be familiar to grown-ups in the audience, including music from Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Mozart!

Jane Mitchell, Creative Director of Aurora Orchestra comments, "Orchestras are sometimes seen as having a few barriers or being inaccessible. Anything that can be done to break that down, especially for a younger audience, I think most musicians are behind that. And having 'Muddy Puddles' alongside Mozart is a great way to do that! It is completely vital, for live music itself, to have young people introduced to instruments. We've tried to really make sure that every instrument is showcased during the concert. There's definitely a feeling of music being a lofty, untouchable thing. I hope Peppa Pig: My First Concert will make kids think it is much more relevant to them, and less scary than they thought."

Produced by Fiery Angel Entertainment and Fierylight and under license by Hasbro, Peppa Pig: My First Concert will tour the UK this summer as well as a run at Assembly Hall, Edinburgh throughout August. Peppa Pig Live productions have been enjoyed by over 1.5 million in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 10 consecutive West End Christmas seasons.

