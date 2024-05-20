BANGERS Comes To The Arcola Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SH Productions presents Bangers by Danusia Samal, in association with Cardboard Citizens and Arcola Theatre. Running through17 July - 10 August at Arcola Theatre.

This is a rave-up…

And a story too.

Of some sh** that went down - shaped who we've grown to be.

Danusia Samal's smash gig theatre hit Bangers is back with a brand new look, following five star runs at Soho Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. Coming to London's Arcola Theatre for three weeks this summer, Bangers is bringing the party to Dalston.

SH Productions will also deliver community driven wrap-around activity, in collaboration with Cardboard Citizens, Cardboard Collective and the Arcola. These events will support young people interested in theatre and music, as well as those dealing with themes discussed in the show, such as housing insecurity, homelessness, and the challenges of growing up in urban areas.

An exhilarating night of original music, lyrical storytelling and pure UK garage vibes, Bangers sees two headliners crossfade between stories of love, sex and the power of music across one night where their lives intersect. Joined onstage by a live DJ and narrator, Aria and Clef hurtle towards each others' futures as they each struggle with their pasts, blending early 00s and present day R&B vibes in an original soundtrack of pure bangers.

Written by Danusia Samal and directed by Chris Sonnex, with a new cast to be announced, Bangers blends theatre and gig together for the perfect night out - have a drink, enjoy the party and listen to the DJ as they drop banger after banger.

