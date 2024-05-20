ANIMAL FARM Comes to the Greenwich Theatre in June

Performances run 5 - 8 June 2024.
Creation Theatre will present George Orwell’s classic political fable in an adaptation bristling with satire. The animals have thrown off their human oppressors, but a new political elite are rising, and want to make Animal Farm ‘great again’. But at what cost? Expect a riotous retelling of this timeless novel featuring Creation’s talented rep company.
Creation Theatre has a reputation for extraordinary site-specific work and is excited to be performing Animal Farm at Greenwich Theatre.
Animal Farm is adapted by award-winning playwright and political commentator, Van Badham.
Dr Helen Eastman, CEO of Creation Theatre and Director of Animal Farm said, “It’s an absolute privilege to be working with the Creation Rep Company on Van Badham’s extraordinary adaptation of Animal Farm. It is everything you’d expect from Van, witty, sharp, satirical, at times scathing, always full of warmth and humanity and absolutely speaking to this moment. Orwell’s fable is always relevant and has the timeless quality of any well told story but it feels achingly relevant in these political times and important to revisit. We really look forward to sharing this work with our audiences.”
Anna Tolputt
Nicholas Osmond
Emily Woodward
Writer – Van Badham
Director – Helen Eastman
Composer – Alex Silverman
Designer – David Spence
Movement Director – Sam Rayner
Video Designer – Libby Ward
Lighting Designer – Ashley Bale
Sound Supervisor – Chris Humphries
Production Manager – Jordan Harris
Stage Manager – Hannah-Clare McGeough
Technical Assistant Stage Manager – Sabrina Chen
