ANIMAL FARM Comes to the Greenwich Theatre in June

Creation Theatre will present George Orwell’s classic political fable in an adaptation bristling with satire. The animals have thrown off their human oppressors, but a new political elite are rising, and want to make Animal Farm ‘great again’. But at what cost? Expect a riotous retelling of this timeless novel featuring Creation’s talented rep company.

Creation Theatre has a reputation for extraordinary site-specific work and is excited to be performing Animal Farm at Greenwich Theatre.

Animal Farm is adapted by award-winning playwright and political commentator, Van Badham.

Dr Helen Eastman, CEO of Creation Theatre and Director of Animal Farm said, “It’s an absolute privilege to be working with the Creation Rep Company on Van Badham’s extraordinary adaptation of Animal Farm. It is everything you’d expect from Van, witty, sharp, satirical, at times scathing, always full of warmth and humanity and absolutely speaking to this moment. Orwell’s fable is always relevant and has the timeless quality of any well told story but it feels achingly relevant in these political times and important to revisit. We really look forward to sharing this work with our audiences.”

CAST

Anna Tolputt

Herb Cuanalo

Nicholas Osmond

Emily Woodward

Artistic Team

Writer – Van Badham

Director – Helen Eastman

Composer – Alex Silverman

Designer – David Spence

Movement Director – Sam Rayner

Video Designer – Libby Ward

Lighting Designer – Ashley Bale

Sound Supervisor – Chris Humphries

Production Manager – Jordan Harris

Stage Manager – Hannah-Clare McGeough

Technical Assistant Stage Manager – Sabrina Chen

