Orange Tree Theatre Announces Extension Of Terence Rattigan's WHILE THE SUN SHINES

Orange Tree Theatre today announces a week-long extension of Terence Rattigan's While The Sun Shines, directed by OT Artistic Director Paul Miller. Due to popular demand the production now runs until 15 January 2022, with livestreamed performances via OT on screen on 6 and 7 January. While The Sun Shines continues with socially distanced seating and safety measures.

On the eve of his wedding, the young Earl of Harpenden - Bobby to his friends - has offered his room to Joe, an American soldier he drunkenly met the night before. When Bobby's fiancée Lady Elizabeth turns up, Joe makes a move, thinking she must be Bobby's ex, the wonderful Mabel Crum. But a Free French lieutenant also has eyes for her... And to complicate matters, Bobby's future father-in-law turns up too. London in the Blitz, and identities get confused: time to make hay...

Cast: Rebecca Collingwood (Lady Elisabeth Randall), Conor Glean (Lieutenant Mulvaney), John Hudson (Horton), Sophie Khan Levy (Mabel Crum), Philip Labey (The Earl of Harpendon), Michael Lumsden (The Duke of Ayr and Stirling) and Jordan Mifsúd (Lieutenant Colbert).

Completing the creative team is Simon Daw (Designer), Mark Doubleday (Lighting Designer), Elizabeth Purnell (Sound Designer and Composer), and Vicky Richardson (Casting Consultant CDG).

This first major revival in decades of Rattigan's delectably charming comedy had an acclaimed sold out run in 2019. It was the writer's greatest hit playing for over 1,000 performances in the West End when it opened in 1943.

